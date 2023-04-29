West Ham United manager David Moyes knows that it's the right time 'to move on', talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 60-year-old could guide West Ham to a European trophy this season, but the threat of relegation is still real.

West Ham United news - David Moyes

As it stands, West Ham fans may feel like they have a little breathing room in the relegation battle, but things can change rapidly this campaign.

The Hammers are also in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, so realistically, Moyes could be lifting a trophy at the end of the term whilst also preparing for Championship football.

The Daily Mail have recently reported that Moyes is increasingly likely to leave the London Stadium at the end of the season, but the Scottish manager has revealed how he's already planning to be in charge in August when the Premier League restarts.

He said: "I’m planning for next season. I’ve got no intention [of leaving]. I’m getting on with my job, doing everything that I do and obviously, my head’s down and focused on how I’m getting myself more points at the moment. That’s the only thing I can think about.”

Whether the club share a similar plan for Moyes is a different story, and talkSPORT reporter Crook believes that both the manager and the board know it's probably time to part ways.

What has Crook said about Moyes?

Crook has suggested that winning the Europa Conference League might buy Moyes a bit of time, but the writing could already be on the wall.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Moyes will go either way. If they win the Europa Conference League, which they should do, that might buy him a stay of execution. I think he knows and the board knows that the time is right to move on."

Should West Ham look to move on from Moyes?

Getting to a semi-final of a European competition is a fantastic achievement for West Ham, but their Premier League performance this season simply hasn't been good enough.

According to Transfermarkt, the Hammers have spent around £172m over the last two transfer windows, so being involved in a relegation battle with the squad he possesses is disappointing.

Moyes isn't getting the best out of the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca at the moment, so maybe it's time for the two parties to go in another direction.