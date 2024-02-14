Highlights West Ham United have "discussed" a new deal for David Moyes amid speculation over his future.

Moyes' second spell at the London Stadium has been successful, with the highlight being 2023's Europa Conference League triumph.

Talks for a new deal have stalled after the Hammers' 6-0 defeat at home to Arsenal, but no final decision has been made yet.

West Ham United have “discussed” a new deal for head coach David Moyes at the London Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano, amid a recent 6-0 hammering at the hands of Arsenal.

The Irons manager is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season, and speculation over his future is changing almost daily following a disappointing run of results.

West Ham aim to secure European football in east London for the fourth campaign in succession and have ensured their place in the last 16 of the Europa League. Moyes will hope that, should his time at the London Stadium reach its conclusion at the end of the campaign, he can end his tenure with the Hammers on a positive note.

Mixed messages on Moyes’ future at West Ham

The head coach had been rumoured to be on the verge of securing a new deal

David Moyes’ second spell at West Ham has proved to be a resounding success following his re-appointment at the end of 2019. The Scotsman successfully inspired the Irons away from the relegation zone at the back end of the 2019/20 season before a sixth-placed Premier League finish the following campaign ensured qualification for the Europa League. Moyes’ troops would go on an inspired run in Europe’s second-tier continental competition, eventually succumbing to eventual winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the semi-final stage.

However, a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League meant that the Irons would compete in the Europa Conference League during the 2022/23 season. As one of the favourites for the competition, the Hammers didn’t slip up en route to the final in Prague, with a late Jarrod Bowen goal securing a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina and a historic European trophy.

In December 2023, The Guardian reported that Moyes was set for a contract extension at the London Stadium after a 3-1 victory at Arsenal took them into the top six. However, recent reports claim that talks have stalled after a 6-0 home defeat to the same team on 11th February. In his CaughtOffside column, Romano has confirmed that a new deal has been discussed, but Moyes and the West Ham board have made no final decision:

“It’s still an open situation with regards to David Moyes staying at West Ham. Every week, we seem to have ten different reports. One day, they’re saying a new deal is done, and then the next day, some are saying he’s leaving. “The reality is that a new deal has been discussed, but the situation is fluid, and there’s still no final decision been made by both Moyes and the West Ham board.”

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 683 Wins 265 Draws 178 Losses 240 Goals For 918 Goals Against 882 Manager of the Month awards 10 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 14-02-24

West Ham’s upcoming fixtures

Moyes will hope to turn the tide over the next few weeks

West Ham and Moyes will be looking to put Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing behind them when they return to Premier League action this weekend. The Irons travel to Nottingham Forest on 17th February before being afforded a nine-day break ahead of hosting Brentford at the London Stadium on the 26th.

West Ham will take on Burnley, Everton, and Aston Villa in March, with their return to the Europa League on the horizon. The Hammers will find out their last-16 opponents on 23rd February, with the two-legged tie taking place on 7th and 14th March.