West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui is under pressure at the London Stadium, but The Athletic's David Ornstein says the club are hoping and expecting things to change rather than making a rash decision.

It's been a disappointing start to life at the Hammers for Lopetegui as they sit towards the bottom of the Premier League table. Their latest result, although picking up a point against Everton, will have added more pressure on the Spanish coach. West Ham produced a poor performance at home to Sean Dyche's side in a game where they'd expect to be winning on their own turf.

West Ham currently find themselves sitting in 14th place, just five points above the relegation zone despite strengthening significantly during the summer transfer window. The pressure is mounting on Lopetegui ahead of what is going to be an important international break where he has a chance to work with his players and turn things around.

Speaking on Threads, Ornstein has provided an update on the future of Lopetegui, suggesting that West Ham hope and expect things to change under the manager...

"West Ham, of course, pressure on Julen Lopetegui, but a source very well placed has said to me today, they're disappointed by results, but they like to honour contracts. They hope and expect things to change. There will be scrutiny on him, because the fans are turning. There will be scrutiny on Tim Steidten, the sporting director, who bought Lopetegui in and so many of the players in the summer window. He lives on for now, but it is delicate there."

GIVEMESPORT sources have also confirmed that Lopetegui isn't safe in his position after worrying performances and unrest in the dressing room. Lopetegui doesn't appear to be completely safe heading into the international break, but the Hammers certainly won't want to make a rash decision.

With so many new additions coming through the door, many of them will need time to settle in at West Ham, which could be impacting their performance levels. It's up to Lopetegui to try and get a tune out of them. Even if West Ham want to stick by him and hope things change, he's going to have to turn things around quickly.