West Ham United have opened talks to sign Bournemouth forward Marcus Tavernier this summer, according to a report from Hammers News.

The Hammers endured a difficult campaign in the Premier League, initially under Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui. The former Wolves boss was sacked in the middle of the season, with English coach Graham Potter brought in to try and change West Ham's fortunes.

Unfortunately for West Ham, their struggles continued under Potter, finishing in 14th place in the Premier League table. As a result, we could see the capital club being active in the transfer market, as there's no doubt they need reinforcements if they want to start pushing for the top half of the table once again.

West Ham Open Talks to Sign Marcus Tavernier

The Hammers are making a serious push for his signature