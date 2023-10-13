Highlights West Ham United manager David Moyes needs to be cautious when integrating a £38m star into his side at the London Stadium.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to mainly substitute appearances since his arrival in the Premier League

The Irons face Aston Villa after the international break on 22nd October.

West Ham United manager David Moyes must be careful when introducing new signing Mohammed Kudus to his starting XI, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his thoughts upon his arrival at the London Stadium.

The Irons have made a bright start to the campaign domestically and in Europe.

West Ham may have secured a coup when acquiring the services of Ajax attacker Kudus in a deal worth £38m, including add-ons during the summer. The 23-year-old had been coveted across Europe and had gained the attention of Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. However, the Seagulls failed to land his signature, paving the way for West Ham to make their move as the summer transfer window approached its end.

The versatile attacker has already made an impression at the London Stadium, bagging his first goal in a comeback 2-1 victory over Backa Topola in the Europa League group stage. Last weekend, he struck gold in the Premier League, hitting the back of the net in the late stages of the east London outfit’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United to secure a point. Speaking to West Ham TV (via Ghana Soccernet), midfielder Tomas Soucek expressed his delight at Kudus’ first Premier League goal:

“It's perfect for Mo that he scored his first Premier League goal. He's still new, so we have to get connected with him as well, but for his confidence, it was important that he scored because he is a winger and also a striker, so he needs to get on the scoresheet. He did that today, so that was great for us.”

The 26-cap Ghana international is yet to make his first top-flight start for West Ham but hopes to change that following the international break. Kudus has operated as an attacking midfielder and on the right wing in his short time in the capital but will struggle to get in the side over the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta (whose prospective £80m move to Manchester City broke down during the summer) with the form the side are in at the moment.

Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that it makes sense for Kudus to alternate his role across the front line, with the Irons potentially turning their attention to signing a centre-forward during the winter transfer market. But with West Ham sitting seventh in the Premier League, the exciting talent may have to bide his time for an opportunity, taking his chances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup when they arise.

Mohammed Kudus - 23/24 Stats Appearances 19 Minutes 512 Goals 8 Assists 1 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones has expressed concerns that Moyes must remain patient when introducing Kudus to his starting XI despite his recent late heroics. The journalist has used Paqueta as an example of a player who shouldn’t be dropped. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Moyes will be careful about introducing him properly to the West Ham team. He will be great, but if, for example, you were to do it at the expense of Paqueta, I think you're playing a dangerous game. You don't want to leave out one of the players who has proved to be one of the stars of your team just because he's had a couple of quiet matches. I don't think there’s anything to worry about with Paqueta’s form. He’s one of the most talented individuals there. But it's all about finding this balance now for Moyes because he's got a lot of players that are expecting gametime.”

West Ham transfer news

According to Turkish outlet Habersarikirmizi.com, West Ham have a firm interest in signing Galatasaray star Kerem Akturkoglu during the winter transfer window. As a right-footed left-winger, the Turkey international could be a like-for-like replacement for Irons wide man Said Benrahma, who has struggled for form this term.

Daily Sabah claims that Galatasaray will demand around £17m for the speedster as West Ham aim to bolster their attacking options. Therefore, Kudus could face even more competition come the conclusion of the winter transfer market and hopes he has broken into Moyes’ starting XI by then.

What next for West Ham and Kudus?

Away on international duty, Kudus hopes to earn positive results for Ghana, who face North American duo Mexico and the United States in friendly matches across the break.

West Ham are afforded an extra day’s rest to most of their peers across the Premier League, travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday 22nd October, aiming to extend an already impressive record at Villa Park. The Irons hope to extend their 100% start in the Europa League group stage when they fly to Greece to take on Olympiacos on 26th October before Everton visit the London Stadium on the 29th.

