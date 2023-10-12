Highlights West Ham's Mohammed Kudus has been impressive but has struggled to secure a starting spot under David Moyes in the Premier League.

Kudus may be deserving of more playing time, especially after his recent goal against Newcastle, but faces competition from Ward-Prowse and Alvarez.

Kudus could be a valuable addition to the team in the attacking midfield role, offering more creativity and goal threat in the final third.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has been impressive when given the chance at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT why he might not be starting games under David Moyes in the Premier League.

Many West Ham fans will have hoped to have seen Kudus in action more than they have so far this term.

West Ham United news - Latest

Edson Alvarez, Kudus, James Ward-Prowse, and Konstantinos Mavropanos arrived through the door at the London Stadium, and there's been little negative impact to losing Declan Rice so far, at least in terms of their performances on the pitch. The £105m received from Arsenal for the England international, per BBC, has allowed Moyes and his recruitment team to invest in multiple different areas and come out of the window in a strong position.

It was a summer of change at the London Stadium which allowed West Ham to build more of a complete squad. Of course, it's early days, but the signs so far are that Moyes' squad are capable of competing in the top half of the Premier League.

Read More: West Ham's 10 Highest Earners Ranked From 'Waste Of Money' To 'Underpaid'Alvarez and Ward-Prowse have quickly become regulars in a West Ham shirt, but Mavropanos and Kudus have struggled to make as much of an impact. It's a difficult conversation for the two new signings to have with Moyes if they are looking to demand more minutes due to the fact that the Hammers are performing so well.

With the hectic schedule that comes with playing in Europe, both players will get their opportunities to impress, but Kudus in particular may feel that he's done enough to warrant a place in the side more often.

David Moyes could replace one player with Kudus in the starting XI - Paul Brown

Considering West Ham invested £38m in Kudus when he signed from Ajax during the summer transfer window, per Sky Sports, we could see him come into the starting 11 fairly soon. The 23-year-old will have undoubtedly needed time to settle in, but after his recent goal against Newcastle United that secured a point for the Hammers, he may have earned his place in the side.

Brown has suggested that Kudus could come in to replace Tomas Soucek in the attacking midfield position, with Alvarez and Ward-Prowse unlikely to be displaced due to their impressive start to the season. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I don't know where Kudus will come into that team. It probably depends on the opposition because Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have formed quite a nice partnership as the solid pair but West Ham started with Soucek just ahead of them almost as a number 10. You would expect that to be the ideal role really for Kudus, where he can operate in those pockets and try to be a goal threat. So, I would suspect that's where they try to slot him in."

Will Kudus start the next game after the international break?

After his late equaliser against Newcastle, it could be time for Moyes to unleash Kudus in the league. The Ghanaian versatile man has shown what he's capable of in different competitions this term, but he's struggling to convince the Hammers boss to start him in England's top flight.

Mohammed Kudus - 23/24 All Competitions Stats Compared To West Ham Squad Appearances 3 (14th) Minutes 335 (14th) Goals 3 (3rd) Assists 0 Shot-Creating Actions Per 90 5.51 (1st) Key Passes Per 90 1.85 (3rd) Successful Take-Ons Per 90 4.44 (1st) Stats according to FBref

There's certainly an argument that Kudus should be starting games, and with Soucek playing in an unfamiliar attacking midfield role in their last game, it could be the ideal position for the former Ajax man to come in. Soucek has produced some impressive performances so far this season, but Kudus can give Moyes a bit more magic in the final third.

What's next for West Ham?

The Hammers face a busy period after the international break where they face Aston Villa and Everton in the Premier League as well as Olympiakos and Arsenal in cup competitions within a two-week spell. Moyes will be hoping to continue their fine form this season, which sees them sitting in seventh place in England's top flight. Considering the capital club lost their talisman in Rice during the summer transfer window, the Hammers have dealt with the situation impeccably, partly helped by their impressive recruitment.