Highlights Journalist Dean Jones believes Mohammed Kudus could play multiple roles following his arrival at West Ham.

Kudus has shown his versatility in previous seasons, playing across the front line at Ajax.

The Ghana international arrived at the London Stadium in a deal worth £38m last month.

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus could play “three or four different roles” at the London Stadium, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the role the star could play in David Moyes' side.

The Irons have bolstered their ranks in the final third during the summer transfer window as they prepare to balance Premier League and Europa League commitments.

West Ham news – Mohammed Kudus

West Ham completed the signing of Kudus from Ajax in the final week of the summer transfer window for a fee of £38m. The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year-deal at the London Stadium with the option of a further 12 months, potentially tying his future to the east London outfit until 2029.

West Ham fended off late interest in Kudus’ signature after an unnamed Premier League club placed a bid for the 23-year-old heading towards the final days of the summer market. The coveted attack-minded player has expressed his delight upon his transfer to the Premier League (via Sky Sports):

“I've been dreaming [of playing] in a league like this since I was a kid. I've been dreaming of this moment, and I'm so happy to be here. But it doesn't stop here. I want to keep going. I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that's what football is all about. I'm just here to do my best and help the team. I'm really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can't wait to get started.”

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus is “easily a top-six player”, indicating that West Ham have secured a coup in acquiring one of the most exciting talents across European football.

Mohammed Kudus - 23/24 Stats Appearances 13 Minutes 281 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots per game 4.5 Key passes per game 0.7 Dribbles per game 6 Fouled per game 1.5 Stats according to WhoScored

What has Jones said about West Ham and Kudus?

Jones doesn’t believe that there is a “set role” for Kudus at West Ham but suggests his ball-carrying skills suit him to a role on the wing or “breaking out from the middle.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“I don't think there is a set role for Kudus at the moment, but one thing I do expect is that he will quite often play through the middle up front. I think that will be a role that he rotates quite often, and I think it's quite an interesting one too. I don't think it is necessarily his best position going forward, and I think, because he's a good ball carrier, it would be better to see him coming out wide or even breaking out from the middle of the park. But for what West Ham are going to need in the short term from him, I feel like that might be a place where he starts to make his early impact. But over time, I think we'll see him play three or four different roles.”

Read More: Journalist claims Kudus can be 'one of the best signings' of the Moyes era

What role has Kudus played before?

It’s hard to judge where Kudus’ best role on the pitch is, having played in three separate positions for Ajax last season, according to Transfermarkt. The Accra-born star was used frequently on the right wing, causing issues for full-backs across the Eredivisie and the Champions League/Europa League, with his exceptional ability to break away with the ball at speed.

However, he was also deployed as an attacking midfielder and centre-forward for the Amsterdam giants last term, displaying a ruthlessness in front of goal, leading to him hitting the back of the net 18 times and registering seven assists in 42 appearances. At last year’s World Cup, Kudus was used in all three roles in Ghana’s three games, bagging a brace from the right wing in the African nation’s 3-2 victory over South Korea.

What has Kudus said about his best position?

Speaking to West Ham’s official website upon his arrival at the London Stadium, Kudus claimed that the positions he has been used most frequently throughout his career have been from a central role.

“Of course, we all know my versatility for the past years, but I think the position I've played most spots from my actions are from the central areas, but it’s the team that's above everyone else, so the position the coach feels is best for me to help the team, of course, I will give my 100 per cent best. Everything that I've played in did my best from like an attacking position, from the midfield.”

Kudus’ versatility could prove vital for Moyes, who hopes to compete in the Premier League and the Europa League this season, having bagged the Europa Conference League title last season. And the attack-minded star is desperate to show Premier League audiences what he can do.