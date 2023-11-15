Highlights West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus has the potential go "above and beyond" what we have already seen from him at the London Stadium.

The forward minded star is learning the ropes in David Moyes' Irons side.

Kudus had been the subject of interest from Manchester United and two other Premier League giants, according to reports.

West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus has the potential to go “above and beyond” what we’ve already seen from him at the London Stadium this season, as journalist Dean Jones explains his initial playing time to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes’ Irons squad have endured a mixed start to the campaign. Still, they will be generally satisfied with its standing in the Premier League and Europa League during the international break.

West Ham hope their summer signings can help improve last term’s domestic performance and potentially secure back-to-back European titles following their Europa Conference League triumph in June. And the capital club will be excited by the glimpses of potential Kudus has displayed in east London.

Kudus settling into life at West Ham

Kudus was one of Europe’s hottest properties heading into the summer transfer market earlier this year. The versatile forward-minded player had already proven himself at Ajax and displayed the ability to move into one of Europe’s top leagues.

Kudus also made an impression for Ghana on the world stage, bagging two goals at the 2022 World Cup, despite the African nation’s exit from the tournament at the group stages. At the end of August, West Ham signed the 23-year-old at the London Stadium in a £38m deal. That is despite the fact Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United were all linked with Kudus’ services in July, hinting that the Irons secured a coup by acquiring the young talent.

Kudus has had to bide his time under Moyes's management, making the majority of his top-flight appearances as a substitute. He has most frequently been deployed as a right-winger, though he has also operated in the number ten role.

Kudus has already scored four goals in 15 appearances, striking in the Premier League, Europa League, and Carabao Cup as he learns the ropes and adjusts to English football. However, the Accra-born star has only started 33% of possible Premier League games, hinting that he is still waiting to break through and become one of the first names on the team sheet at the London Stadium.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kudus could make headlines at West Ham and has suggested he has the potential to become an ‘elite’ star. It’s all coming together for the attacking star, who may make Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United rue their decision not to acquire his services sooner.

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United stats Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Premier League 9 2 0 2 Europa League 4 1 0 1 Carabao Cup 2 1 0 0 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Jones claims that West Ham are now showing Man Utd what they missed out on by signing Kudus. The journalist also says his limited appearances are all part of the plan the Irons have for him and is excited about what he will produce in the second half of the season. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“West Ham are now getting to show what they've [Man Utd] missed out on. I know he hasn't started regularly, but as I said at the start of the season, that was always the plan. They would give Kudus time to find his feet in English football and determine which role best fits him. In the second half of this season, I think we'll see a version of this player that is above and beyond anything we've seen. I think that he's going to be a fantastic signing.”

Kudus’ upcoming fixtures

With the Premier League paused for the international break, Kudus turns his attention from West Ham to Ghana. On Friday afternoon, the four-time AFCON champions open their World Cup qualifying campaign with the visit of Madagascar.

Kudus and co. will hope to get three points on the board as they aim to secure their place at the 2026 World Cup held across Canada, Mexico and the United States. Ghana then make the trip to Comoros next Tuesday in another fixture they will expect to earn three points from.

Kudus hopes to stay fit and in form during the current international break ahead of his return to West Ham. The Hammers are back in action at Turf Moor when they take on Premier League basement boys Burnley on 25th November.

Moyes’ side will close out the month by continuing their Europa League campaign, travelling to Serbia to take on Backa Topola in a fixture that could secure their place in the competition's knockout stages. December kicks off with three consecutive London derbies with Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Fulham as the Irons look to compete for European qualification next season.

