West Ham United are the club “pushing the most” to sign Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus but Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has detailed a potential stumbling block in the deal at the London Stadium.

David Moyes hopes to build on an Irons squad that won the Europa Conference League last term.

West Ham transfer news – Mohammed Kudus

According to Sky Sports News, West Ham have seen a second bid worth over £35m rejected by Ajax for the services of Kudus.

The Irons remain interested in the 23-year-old and will discuss whether to make another offer for the attacker before next Friday’s transfer window deadline.

Ajax are reluctant to sell Kudus this summer, who has started both of their Eredivisie games this season, and will demand a fee that suits them to part ways with the Ghana international.

And Sheth claims that the Dutch giants have been “moving the goalposts a little bit” to secure the highest possible fee for Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus - Ajax Stats Appearances 86 Goals 24 Assists 12 Yellow cards 7 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Sheth said about West Ham and Kudus?

Speaking about West Ham’s interest in Kudus, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “It would be a big signing for them because, as I mentioned before, he's been the subject of interest for several Premier League clubs. West Ham look like they're in the position where they're pushing the most to try and sign the player.

“The information I'm getting from one source is that Ajax might be moving the goalposts a little bit. So, West Ham have gone higher than previously agreed with other clubs earlier in the window. And still, they can't get that deal over the line. So, it'd be interesting to see if West Ham do go back in or whether they'll hold their nerve and wait for Ajax to blink and then, towards the end of the window, if Kudus is not going to sign a new contract to Ajax, can they risk him entering the final two years without signing a new deal? Because in a few windows down the line, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a club outside the Netherlands. That's the danger for Ajax just now, so I think they're just trying to play that game. There's still enough time for them to play that game to get the maximum transfer fee for him. But they don't want to let him go.

“He’s started both games for them in the league this season. He scored in the opening game and provided an assist in the second. He's not the only player that West Ham are going for.”

What next for West Ham this summer?

Kudus is not the only name on West Ham’s transfer shortlist heading into the final days of the summer window.

According to the Evening Standard, the Irons will step up talks with Sevilla over a deal to sign Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, as Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options before the 1st September transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects West Ham to move for a centre-forward, having sold Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta for a fee of £27m.

Focus at the training ground will have turned to Saturday evening’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion after the Hammers earned an impressive three points in a 3-1 victory over Chelsea last Sunday.