The 23-year-old signed for the Irons during the 2023 summer transfer market in a deal worth a reported £38m.

West Ham will have to cope without Kudus during the African Cup of Nations, with the Ghana international set to fly out for the tournament in the Ivory Coast in January 2024.

West Ham United attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus “looks very hard to drop” from the side at the London Stadium, as journalist Paul Brown considers the impact he’s made following his arrival from Ajax.

David Moyes bolstered his Irons squad following the arrival of the young star in east London during the 2023 transfer window, having beaten Premier League competition to his signature.

Kudus initially struggled for regular minutes for the Hammers but has now established himself as one of the side’s key players heading into the challenging winter schedule. West Ham hope that the talisman can keep up his exceptional form before he jets off to the African Cup of Nations with Ghana in January 2024.

Kudus’ start to life at West Ham

In the final week of the 2023 summer transfer window, West Ham confirmed the signing of Kudus from Ajax in a reported deal worth £38m. The attacking midfielder signed a five-year deal at the London Stadium with the option of another year, meaning he could stick around at the London Stadium until the summer of 2030. Sky Sports reported that an unnamed Premier League club made a late bid to secure Kudus’ signature, but he had already made his mind up to join West Ham.

The 23-year-old made his West Ham debut as a late substitute in their 2-1 victory at Kenilworth Town against Luton Town on 1st September before bagging his first goal of the 2023/24 season in a Europa League group stage win over Backa Topola later that month. Kudus eventually grabbed his first Premier League goal with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at the London Stadium before goals against Brentford and Crystal Palace cemented his place in Moyes’ side.

The 30-cap Ghana international has registered six goal contributions in 17 West Ham appearances, primarily deployed on the right wing or in the number ten role. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (30th November) that Kudus seems happy in his new surroundings at the London Stadium, with the attack-minded player playing with a smile on his face.

However, West Ham must find a way to cope without the former Ajax star heading into the new year, with Ghana’s opening African Cup of Nations fixture against Cape Verde on 14th January 2024. It seems unlikely that Kudus won’t be called up to represent the four-time AFCON champions for Chris Hughton’s squad in the Ivory Coast.

Mohammed Kudus - Premier League stats 23/24 (05-11-23) Stats Appearances 11 Minutes 545 Goals 3 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.2 Key passes per game 0.7 Dribbles per game 2.1 Fouled per game 1.5 Stats according to WhoScored

Paul Brown on Mohammed Kudus

Brown believes that Kudus has now gotten used to Moyes’ system and the pace of the Premier League, having forced his way into the Scots' starting lineup in recent games. The journalist feels the summer signing should now be “one of the first names on the team sheet.” Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“Kudus looks very hard to drop, doesn't he? I think he is a great player, and it was only a matter of time before he cracked the first team and stuck there. Quite often, with Moyes, you see a new player coming into the club, and he pleads patience and tries to take things slow with them. I think that's what happened with Kudus while he was getting used to the system and the pace of the Premier League. It looks like he's done both of those things now, and I think he will be one of the first names on the team sheet for the next few weeks.”

West Ham's upcoming fixtures

Following their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on 7th December, West Ham face a third consecutive London derby when they head to Craven Cottage to take on Marco Silva’s Fulham on 10th December. The Irons then welcome Freiburg to the London Stadium in their final Europa League group stage clash of the 2023/24 season, with a draw securing their place in top place and automatic qualification to the last-16 of the continent’s second-tier competition.

West Ham then welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the capital on 17th December, hoping to replicate their 2-0 victory over the Black Country outfit in the sides’ last meeting in Stratford. A chance to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup awaits on the 20th when the Hammers travel to Anfield to take on high-flying Liverpool before Manchester United arrive at the London Stadium on Boxing Day.

Moyes’ side conclude 2023 with a tricky-looking trip to Arsenal on 28th December. The Hammers hope to put a dent in the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes, having already dumped them out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-1 success at the London Stadium in November.