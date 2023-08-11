Highlights West Ham have signed Edson Alvarez and are on the verge of completing a deal for James Ward-Prowse

Tensions between David Moyes and the board have affected the club's transfer policy, but compromises are being made

Manchester City are keen on signing Lucas Paqueta but it remains to be seen whether a deal can be reached

West Ham United are starting to make transfer business happen at the London Stadium after being largely inactive for the summer transfer window.

Head coach David Moyes is set to welcome some fresh faces to his Irons squad as he contemplates balancing Premier League and Europa League football this term.

West Ham already have a large amount of money to spend, having sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m last month, a record fee for a British player.

The Irons have recently welcomed Ajax and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez to east London in a deal thought to be worth around £35m.

Meanwhile, Southampton captain and England international James Ward-Prowse is undergoing a medical for the Hammers, ahead of a rumoured £30m move to the capital club.

As the transfer window’s 1st of September deadline approaches, three respected journalists have provided GIVEMESPORT with the latest updates on West Ham, with the new Premier League season kicking off on Friday.

Moyes and Steidten are beginning to compromise on transfers

Earlier this summer, it was reported that tensions were growing within the West Ham boardroom, with Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten unable to agree on the type of players required at the club.

The Irons didn’t welcome a fresh signing to the club until this week, indicating that the disagreements over transfer policy has held the club back in their pursuit of building a squad capable of challenging on a domestic and European front.

And tensions rose to such a level that The Telegraph had claimed that Moyes could walk out of the club ahead of the beginning of the Premier League season.

Whilst that prospect now seems unlikely, it paints a worrying picture of what is going on inside the club at present, when the focus should be on improving the squad that triumphed in last season’s Europa Conference League.

Journalist Paul Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would be “incredibly stupid” for the Irons board to let Moyes leave after his successes since his re-appointment at the London Stadium in December 2019.

However, Sheth believes there is evidence of a compromise being reached, with Steidten likely to have influenced the arrival of Alvarez and Moyes in favour of the potential signing of Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “We think there’s starting to become a compromise between what those parties want to bring into the club.

“Alvarez looks like a compromise, and Maguire, from the outset, would look like someone that Moyes would want to bring in.

“They are making compromises behind the scenes so that West Ham can fill up that squad with the players they want ahead of the season.”

Moyes could leave ‘early’ this season

Following the aforementioned tensions between Moyes and Steidten, the Scotsman’s future at the club has come into question.

It’s easy to forget that despite the Irons’ Europa Conference League triumph last term, there was a possibility the club could have been relegated to the Championship for large parts of the season.

The Guardian reported as recently as June that Moyes could have faced the sack if West Ham had lost that European final at the hands of Fiorentina in Prague.

This hints that it could only take a tough start to the season for the West Ham board to pull the trigger on the 60-year-old.

West Ham open the season on Saturday with a trip to Bournemouth before difficult tests against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion round off the first month of the season.

The Irons then have the challenge of balancing Europa League football with domestic matters in September, in a competition in which they will hope to make a mark in the same vein as they did in the Conference League.

And Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has backed Moyes to leave the club at some point this season, potentially even early on in the campaign.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: ““I expect Moyes to go at some point this season, maybe even early in the campaign. I think he should have probably walked away after last season. He deserves to stay, absolutely.

“But you can already sense the added pressure growing because of the transfer situation. You know how this goes. If it's a poor start to the season, it's the kind of change you wouldn't put past West Ham.”

West Ham will demand ‘big money’ for Paqueta

Whilst the transfer window is finally starting to liven up for West Ham, a worrying development has been the discussions over the future of midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

According to Football Insider, Manchester City are confident over a deal to sign the Brazilian, having reportedly seen a £70m bid rejected for his services.

Guardiola’s side have been encouraged by the interest from Paqueta in a move to the Etihad Stadium, who only arrived in east London last summer, in a club-record deal which could eventually total £50m.

However, Moyes has revealed that the Hammers have received an offer for Paqueta from the Sky Blues, stating that it’s nowhere near the club’s valuation of the 25-year-old (via Fabrizio Romano).

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are considering diving into the market to secure a replacement for the midfielder, believing there to be a threat of the playmaker leaving.

And journalist Ben Jacobs claims that if a deal is agreed with Manchester City, then “there’s no doubt” that Paqueta would be happy to depart the London Stadium.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “The window looks a lot healthier from the perspective of Moyes, but Paqueta is not a player that he'll want to lose, which means that if this deal is to come off, Manchester City will have to pay big money.

But if a deal is agreed, then there's no doubt that Paqueta would like to leave West Ham.”

After losing Rice already this summer, it's hard to imagine West Ham going into the new season without their other star midfielder.