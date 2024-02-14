Highlights West Ham United could potentially find suitable successors to David Moyes in Graham Potter and Gary O'Neil at the London Stadium.

Moyes' future with the Irons remains uncertain after their recent 6-0 defeat to Arsenal.

The 60-year-old's contract with the Hammers is due to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.

West Ham United could find two managers who would be a “pretty good fit” at the London Stadium in Graham Potter and Gary O’Neil. However, journalist Dean Jones is unsure whether the latter would give up his current job at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Irons head coach David Moyes sees his contract with the Hammers expire at the end of the 2023/24 season and could be set for a departure when the campaign draws to a close.

West Ham are in contention to secure European football for a fifth successive season in east London and have also confirmed their place in the last-16 of the Europa League. Potter is currently out of work, while O’Neil is enjoying a successful spell in charge of Wolves, enhancing his reputation within the English game.

Moyes under pressure after shambolic Arsenal display

On the face of it, West Ham are enjoying a positive 2023/24 season under Moyes. The Irons haven’t experienced a hangover from their Europa Conference League triumph last term despite selling club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal during the 2023 summer transfer window.

West Ham currently sit eighth in the Premier League, level on points with Newcastle United, who sit directly above them and six points behind sixth-placed Manchester United. Having topped Group A in the Europa League, the Hammers are also in the last-16 of Europe’s second-tier continental competition, hoping to reach May’s final in Dublin.

However, speculation over Moyes’ future remains uncertain. The Scottish head coach sees his contract expire at the end of the season but was said to be on the verge of being offered a new deal in December 2023. But a recent report from The Times claims that the 60-year-old’s future is unlikely to be decided before the summer, following their shambolic 6-0 home defeat at the hands of Arsenal on 11th February.

West Ham will consider a list of Moyes's successors, with both head coaches, in and out of work, likely to be on the agenda. The London Stadium hot seat could tempt Potter after the 48-year-old was relieved of his duties at Chelsea in April 2023.

Meanwhile, former West Ham midfielder O’Neil could also be considered for the vacancy. The 40-year-old, who Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT was ‘growing with every game’ at Molineux, has coached a Wolves side to within touching distance of Premier League safety after pre-season predictions had them facing another relegation battle

But O’Neil’s contract could prove to be an issue, with the Wolves head coach still having two years on his deal in the Black Country to run come the summer.

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 683 Wins 265 Draws 178 Losses 240 Goals For 918 Goals Against 882 Manager of the Month awards 10 Stats according to the Premier League's official website, correct as of 13-02-24

Dean Jones - West Ham are ‘at a good level’ for O’Neil and Potter

Jones believes that West Ham are at a suitable level for O’Neil and Potter to walk into the manager’s hot seat at the London Stadium. The journalist praised the former and could see why the Irons would be attracted to the prospect of his hire. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think West Ham are at a good level for Potter to go in at. I think it would probably be a pretty good fit, to be honest. So, I can see some positives around that. I think that would have also worked in a different moment for O’Neil. I’m not sure whether he'd leave Wolves right now. But in terms of the fit and what West Ham want to see, I can understand why they would want him to come in because he's a young manager with signs of really understanding how the game is changing and how he can impose himself on big matches.”

West Ham news, including a claim on Tim Steidten’s future

West Ham hope to recover from their 6-0 humbling at the hands of Arsenal and turn their form around to secure continental qualification at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, the Irons will focus on securing the future of technical director Tim Steidten, who only arrived at the London Stadium in the summer of 2023.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th February) is liked and respected at West Ham and is said to be very happy with the capital club. The MailOnline has reported that Liverpool could turn towards the appointment of Steidten as they aim to replace Jorg Schmadtke at Anfield. However, the Reds have several names on their shortlist and could turn to somebody not already in work.