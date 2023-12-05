Highlights Mavropanos made a costly error leading to a goal against Crystal Palace, which could have been an opportunity for him to stake his claim.

Despite the mistake, Mavropanos had a reasonable overall performance, but he may be dropped from the side for other reasons.

Mavropanos may be frustrated with his lack of game time, and journalist Paul Brown has discussed what the future could hold for him at West Ham.

West Ham United defender Konstantinos Mavropanos hasn't been given many opportunities in the Premier League since arriving at the London Stadium, and journalist Paul Brown has explained to GIVEMESPORT how he feels about his lack of game time.

The Greek international was given a rare start against Crystal Palace with Kurt Zouma unavailable, but he made a costly error to allow Odsonne Edouard to score an equaliser. This could have been a chance for Mavropanos to stake his claim and prove that he deserves to be starting more regularly in England's top flight, but he was undoubtedly at fault for the goal.

West Ham acquired his services in the summer transfer window after paying £20m to Bundesliga side Stuttgart for the defender, as per the Evening Standard. David Moyes has predominantly opted to utilise a defensive partnership of Zouma and Nayef Aguerd in the Premier League, meaning Mavropanos has had to get used to featuring in other competitions.

David Moyes slams "terrible" defending

Mavropanos lined up alongside Aguerd in the heart of the defence against Palace, with the Hammers starting the game well, going into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead. Mohammed Kudus opened the scoring for Moyes' side, but a few minutes into the second half, they gifted Roy Hodgson's side an equaliser. West Ham were looking to build out from the back, but Mavropanos passed the ball straight to the feet of Edouard, who took a few touches before rifling a shot into the bottom corner.

Speaking after the game, Moyes was disappointed with the defending that led to the Palace goal...

“It was a tough game for us, we scored a good goal early on but we didn’t perform well in the first half. It was a tight Premier League game. When the games are tight, you are hoping you can hang in, but to give away a goal the way we did, from our point of view, it was terrible."

Konstantinos Mavropanos vs Crystal Palace Stats Output Match Rating 7 Errors leading to goal 1 Pass accuracy 75% Clearances 6 Recoveries 8 Duels won 11/12 Stats according to FotMob

Aside from the major error, Mavropanos didn't do an awful lot wrong, but the mistake is bound to stick in the memory of fans. Whether Moyes will judge it that way remains to be seen, especially with Zouma potentially returning ahead of their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday. It was confirmed that Zouma missed the game against Palace after his house was burgled the night before their fixture.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that Mavropanos is undoubtedly getting frustrated with how things have gone for him at West Ham so far and he possibly expected to come in and get into the side quickly. The journalist adds that he doesn't expect Moyes to hold his mistake against him and he's going to be needed at times this season, with the Hammers having a hectic fixture schedule due to competing in Europe. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I'm sure Mavropanos is frustrated at how things are going because he probably came in thinking that he'd get into this team quite quickly and that hasn't really happened. So anytime he plays and doesn't really take his chance with both hands is just going to be even more frustrating for him. But David Moyes won't hold that against him particularly, he's going to be used at times this season, and they're going to need him. West Ham are going to be playing a lot of games this season and I think you'll see him play a lot more."

Kurt Zouma could come straight back in

Of course, the main priority for West Ham and Zouma is that he is in the right frame of mind to play after the burglary on Saturday night which has bound to have been a worrying experience. From a football perspective, the French defender will be well-rested and with the Hammers playing twice this week, Moyes could be looking to rotate his side.

Mavropanos played against Palace as well as Backa Topola in the Europa League just a few days before, so we could see Zouma come straight back into the team. Considering Mavropanos has had a lack of minutes this season, playing three times in the space of seven days could be a tough ask.