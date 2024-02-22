Highlights Steidten's frustration with Moyes may affect potential changes at West Ham, hinting at his departure.

West Ham's string of poor performances raises questions about Moyes' future and squad cohesion.

Liverpool considers Steidten to replace Schmadtake, but talks are stalled due to Moyes' uncertain future.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten is reportedly unhappy at the club, but journalist Dean Jones has now told GIVEMESPORT that his problems are more frustration, with his relationship with manager David Moyes well-documented.

The Hammers have had an intriguing season thus far, occupying a place in the top half of the Premier League table while simultaneously contending in the Europa League. Nevertheless, a string of poor performances has produced unrest among supporters, casting doubt on Moyes' future at the helm.

Additionally, Steidten's potential departure from the London Stadium hints at impending changes for West Ham. The relationship between Moyes and Steidten isn't as strong as the club might hope, and it's already caused issues in the past.

Steidten reportedly unhappy at West Ham

Journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the relationship between Steidten and Moyes is strained, with indications suggesting that there are underlying issues behind the scenes. The Hammers managed to enjoy a successful summer transfer window, despite their problems, bringing in Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and James Ward-Prowse to help replace Declan Rice.

West Ham United's results since their last win Date Opposition Result January 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 January 7 Bristol City 1-1 January 16 Bristol City 0-1 January 21 Sheffield United 2-2 February 1 Bournemouth 1-1 February 4 Manchester United 0-3 February 11 Arsenal 0-6 February 17 Nottingham Forest 2-0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 21/02/2024

Steidten is now being linked with a departure, with Liverpool considering a move for the West Ham chief to replace Jorg Schmadtake. The Hammers chief recently spoke publicly about his future, suggesting that he's honoured to be on the list of Liverpool...

"I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from Liverpool has contacted me yet. I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.“

With Moyes' future in doubt, it could have an impact on where Steidten sees himself after the end of the campaign. A move to Liverpool could be tempting, but the Reds are likely to have a host of different targets. As per The Guardian, West Ham are concerned that he could depart and that he's unhappy at the club at the moment.

Dean Jones - Steidten frustrated at West Ham

Jones has suggested that Steidten is more frustrated at West Ham than unhappy. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I'm hearing it's more of a case of frustration than necessarily unhappiness that Steidten would have been feeling at West Ham. It's no secret that him and David Moyes haven't seen eye to eye on a lot of decisions that have come about during his time at the club so far. What I would say is that when I talk about West Ham looking for a coach as their next boss, that kind of falls in line with keeping Steidten happy. He wants to have the overall vision for the club.

Moyes likes to have more of a say than your typical modern manager, which could be a problem for Steidten, and the latter has a different vision of how the club should be run...

"Steidten's vision will be in line with having a coach that actually coaches the team so that he can get on with the other jobs around recruitment and the other general runnings of the club that he's entailed with being able to fix. I think that might be part of what has been making him unhappy so far, is that Moyes obviously likes to have a bit more of a say than perhaps the modern coach would do."

Journalist Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Moyes won't be sacked unless things get 'abysmal' at the London Stadium. Moyes was set to be offered a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, with an offer on the table which tied him down until 2026.

Now, it's understood that West Ham have stalled contract talks with the Scottish manager after a string of poor results, with their performance against Arsenal a real disappointment for the Hammers. The Gunners defeated Moyes' side 6-0 at the London Stadium, and West Ham were also recently knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Bristol City.