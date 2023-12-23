Highlights West Ham United may offload "four or five" players during the 2024 winter transfer window to make room for new signings at the London Stadium.

David Moyes could look to trim his Irons squad in order to bring in fresh faces in January.

The Hammers are interested in signing another defender and striker, but journalist Dean Jones is uncertain as to what level of player they will look to sign.

West Ham United could look to offload “four or five” players during the 2024 winter window, as transfer insider Dean Jones hints at two further additions at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ Irons squad have endured a mixed start to the 2023/24 Premier League season but have secured their progression to the last 16 of the Europa League, having topped their group.

The Hammers came into the season on a high after winning the Europa Conference League in June 2023 and hope to build on that success to become a regular feature on the continent. Moyes will look to the January transfer market as an opportunity to modify the West Ham squad further ahead of the campaign’s second half.

West Ham’s bloated squad

With the January transfer window a matter of days away, Moyes will look at how he can bolster his options heading into what could be another exciting European journey. The Irons reached the Europa League semi-finals during the 2021/22 season before succumbing to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt before triumphing in the continent’s third-tier competition last term.

Having sold captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British record £105m transfer fee in July 2023, Moyes rebuilt his squad with the help of technical director Tim Steidten. Ajax duo Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus arrived alongside Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse to give the Scottish head coach’s side a fresh look. The Irons also welcomed VfB Stuttgart centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos, whilst Andy Irving was sent back on loan to SK Austria Klagenfurt.

However, there’s an argument to suggest that those signings have bloated Moyes’ squad, which now has excessive options of players who aren’t going to challenge for minutes. Veteran players such as Anglo Ogbonna and Aaron Cresswell are unlikely to be selected when it matters, whilst fringe players such as Ben Johnson, Thilo Kehrer, Conor Coventry, Said Benrahma and Danny Ings could seek departures in January.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (21st December) that Johnson could be available for transfer during the winter market. Journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that Southampton remain interested in the right-back, having considered a move for him during the 2023 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports Austria reports that Kehrer has caught the attention of Aston Villa heading into the new year. The Irons are said to be willing to allow the former Germany international to depart the London Stadium in a deal worth £12m. Therefore, it shouldn’t be surprising if West Ham offload some fringe players before bolstering their squad.

Dean Jones on West Ham’s potential departures

Jones believes West Ham “will try and get a few out the door” to free up space and funds to make further signings. The transfer insider also claims the Irons want to sign another defender and striker but is unsure of the level of player they will aim to bring in. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think that West Ham will try and get a few out the door because they need to open up some space and free some funds. So, that's going to be something that happens across the squad. It wouldn't surprise me if they tried to offload four or five in January. It doesn't mean it will turn out that way, but we know West Ham have their eyes on signing another defender and a striker. So again, we'll have to wait to see what levels we look at there.”

West Ham will hope to get players out of the door early in the 2024 winter transfer window, enhancing their chances of making more additions and increasing their prospects of Europa League success. According to Football Insider, the Irons and Fulham are interested in signing Montpellier striker Akor Adams during the January market.

Both clubs have scouted the centre-forward extensively, who has been compared to Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. The same report claims that Adams could leave the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee between £15m-£20m in 2024, with the duo both in the market to sign a new striker in the new year.

Meanwhile, Football Insider also claims that West Ham are yet to open discussions with head coach Moyes about his contract at the London Stadium, which expires next summer. The 60-year-old second spell at the London Stadium could end in six months despite leading the club to Europa Conference League glory in June. It’s believed that Moyes and Steidten have a strained relationship after the pair were at odds over the club’s business during the 2023 summer transfer window.