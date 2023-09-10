Highlights Pablo Fornals is no longer a key player for David Moyes

The 27-year-old has accepted that his role in the squad has changed, and he hasn't had as many minutes, but he remains ambitious and hasn't given up.

With limited opportunities and the arrival of Mohammed Kudus, Fornals' playing time may be further limited, but he still has a chance to fight for a place in the first team.

West Ham United attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals is “no longer a key man” for David Moyes, as journalist Paul Brown provides GIVEMESPORT with a verdict on the star’s role at the London Stadium.

The Irons have enjoyed a fantastic start to the Premier League season and can look forward to their return to the Europa League after the international break.

West Ham transfer news – Pablo Fornals

West Ham fans will be delighted with their opening four games of the Premier League season, having bagged ten points out of a possible 12, winning their last three fixtures. A 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening day preceded a stunning 3-1 victory over Chelsea the next weekend before impressive away triumphs at Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town mean the Irons sit fourth in the Premier League table during the season’s first international break, level on points with second place.

However, not everybody has benefitted from West Ham’s stunning start to the campaign, with Fornals having left on the bench for the previous three games. The 2019 £24m signing from Villarreal has been a useful player in Moyes’ squad since his return to the London Stadium at the end of that year.

Last season, the Spaniard made 50 appearances for the Scotsman’s side, contributing nine goals, including a late strike in their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg at AZ Alkmaar, to secure the Irons’ progression to the final in Prague. The 27-year-old appeared as a substitute against Fiorentina in the final, playing his part in the side’s 2-1 triumph in the Czech Republic to secure the Irons’ second European title following their European Cup Winners’ Cup success in 1965.

Transfer insider Dean Jones had recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that a deal to move to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards for Fornals. However, a switch never transpired following Thursday’s Pro League window closure.

Pablo Fornals - Premier League stats vs West Ham squad 2023/24 Ouput Squad Rank Minutes 124 13th Pass success rate 82% 5th Shots per game 0.8 6th Key passes per game 0.5 8th Overall rating 6.3 14 Stats according to WhoScored

What has Brown said about West Ham and Fornals?

Brown has suggested that Fornals still has a role in Moyes’ side this season and also believes he is closer to the first team than other players in reserve at the London Stadium. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“He's no longer the key man that he was for Moyes. But I don't think Moyes would allow him to go unless it was a deal that was too good to turn down. I think he's still got a role to play for West Ham this season, and I'm not sure that the manager would want to weaken his squad without being able to bring someone in as a replacement. So, I think he's closer to the first team than some of the other players mentioned and probably won't go now.”

Watch: Fornals scores a brilliant scorpion kick vs Bournemouth last season

What has Fornals said about his role at West Ham?

Earlier this summer, Fornals accepted that he doesn’t have the same role in the West Ham squad as in his early days at the London Stadium. The attacking midfielder sat down with Spanish publication AS (via Hammers News), suggesting that then was not the time to be talking about his future in east London:

“This is my fourth season here. In the first [year], I played a lot. But this year, perhaps due to my fault and, also due to my partner’s merit, I didn’t have as many minutes. But I always have ambition and, I insist, I never gave up. I am waiting for the club to decide or say something. But today is not the time to talk about that.”

It has been suggested at points over this summer that Fornals could leave West Ham, but no serious offers were tabled during the European transfer window. And with the Saudi Arabian market closing, there is limited wiggle room for the former Spain international in the coming weeks, suggesting a stay at West Ham is on the cards.

Could Fornals fit into Moyes’ system at West Ham?

Fornals primarily plays behind the striker as an attacking midfielder but can operate out wide as a forward option when required. However, with the arrival of Ajax and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus in a deal worth around £38m, the versatile attacking option could find his minutes further limited this term.

Therefore, if Fornals struggles for regular minutes in the Premier League or Europa League before the new year, he could angle towards a departure from east London, aiming to secure first-team football elsewhere during the January transfer window. But having previously been a key player in Moyes’ system, it would be hasty to write off Fornals’ chances of fighting back into the first-team.