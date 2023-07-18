West Ham United have looked at a centre-back duo to bolster David Moyes’ backline at the London Stadium, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Irons have received a significant boost in their revenue following a recent deal to sell one of their key players this summer.

West Ham transfer news – Latest

After West Ham’s £105m sale of captain Declan Rice to Arsenal last weekend, the Irons have an increased transfer budget to play with during the summer transfer window as they look to bolster their squad across the pitch.

Whilst direct replacements for the 24-year-old, who now ranks as the most expensive British player of all time, will be on the agenda, Moyes could use the opportunity to bolster his options across the pitch.

One area that requires additions is centre-back, as the Scotsman looks to keep his backline watertight ahead of their participation in this season’s Europa League.

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham have expressed interest in Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs alongside Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old only arrived in Turin from Ajax for a fee of £8m last summer and is now valued at €40m (just over £34m), given he still has two years plus the option of a further 12 months to run on his contract.

And the Dutchman has admitted that he could leave Serie A this summer, stating: “I don’t know if I’m staying. My agents and the club are evaluating the offers that have arrived.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News claims the Irons are also looking at Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, whose €20m (£15m) release clause expired last week.

The 27-year-old signed his last contract with the Bundesliga outfit when current Hammers technical director Tim Steidten was involved with the German side.

The same publication has linked Manchester United’s Harry Maguire with a move to the London Stadium, whilst Real Betis’ Luiz Felipe is being monitored.

But Sheth claims West Ham could look to strengthen at the back and has namedropped Schuurs and Tah as potential candidates to bolster Moyes’ backline.

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “I think defensive-wise, West Ham may be looking to strengthen.

“Tah from Leverkusen, who signed a new contract in 2021 when Steidten was at the club.

“Schuurs from Torino is another player that West Ham United look like they’re interested in.”

Who else could West Ham sign this summer?

Whilst a centre-back will be high on Moyes’ transfer shortlist this summer, a midfield replacement for Rice has to be the priority.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham could look to sign Leeds United and USA midfielder Tyler Adams, who will be eager to get back into the Premier League after suffering relegation with the Whites.

Meanwhile, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has informed GMS that a deal to sign Juventus and Switzerland’s Denis Zakaria, who endured an unsuccessful loan spell at Chelsea last season, is expected to be completed soon.

Sheth has also told GIVEMESPORT that Fulham and Portugal international Joao Palhinha is a player the Hammers are looking at alongside Zakaria at the London Stadium, hinting they could make multiple midfield additions.