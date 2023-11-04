Highlights David Moyes' future at West Ham United is uncertain as the club has yet to offer him a contract extension. Talks have been put on hold until later in the season.

Despite winning the Europa Conference League last season, Moyes has faced criticism for inconsistent performances in the Premier League.

West Ham are considering potential replacements for Moyes and have begun doing due diligence on potential new managers. The club may be looking to go in a different direction and make a decision on Moyes' future later in the campaign.

West Ham United manager David Moyes' future could be in doubt with the club yet to offer him an extension on his current contract, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

Moyes did a superb job to bring success to the Hammers last season, winning the Europa Conference League. However, performances in the Premier League were far from consistent, and the club have started to go in a different direction behind the scenes.

David Moyes' future is in doubt

Last campaign, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Moyes, with his side struggling in the Premier League. However, the Scottish manager pulled off an impressive victory in the Europa Conference League final over Fiorentina, ending West Ham's 43-year trophy drought. As a result, it was confirmed that Moyes would stay in his role for the next season, per BBC.

Although West Ham have enjoyed a comfortable start to the campaign, sitting in the top half of the Premier League, Moyes' future is in doubt. The former Manchester United boss is out of contract at the end of the term, so there's no guarantee he will be in the hot seat when the 2024/2025 season kicks off. As per Football Insider, West Ham have put talks over a new contract for Moyes on the back burner until later in the campaign.

There were already reports of Moyes leaving during the summer transfer window, with MailOnline claiming that his job was under threat due to their activity in the market. However, the former Everton manager remained at the club and is still in charge at the London Stadium for now, but the Hammers have a big decision to make in the near future regarding whether they opt to tie him down to a new deal.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

It could be a little too early for the capital club to make a major decision on the future of Moyes, with plenty of time remaining in the season for West Ham to climb up the league table, or even drop down towards the relegation zone. Sounding out potential replacements ahead of time would be a smart move, so they can best prepare themselves in case they opt to remove him from his position.

Sheth has suggested that Moyes' situation is quite a unique one at the London Stadium, with West Ham going through behind-the-scenes changes and potentially going in a new direction, with Tim Steidten recently appointed as technical director. The Sky Sports reporter adds that the Hammers are going to have to make a decision soon as they need to decide the long-term direction of the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"We talked about this with Erik ten Hag, of course, that every manager is going to be under pressure because of results. The David Moyes situation is quite a unique one because you've got a situation at West Ham United now where things have slightly changed behind the scenes. You've got a new technical director in Tim Steidten who, if you look at the signings that West Ham have made since he's been there, there seems to be David Moyes signings, you could argue, and Tim Steidten signings. Now, you've got a situation where David Moyes has got one year left on his contract. So his current contract at West Ham United is up in the summer. West Ham are going to have to make some sort of decision sooner rather than later because of the long-term direction of the football club."

West Ham are starting to search for replacements

There appears to be no danger of Moyes being sacked, but there are certainly doubts as to whether he will continue beyond the end of his contract next summer. The club may be looking to go in a different direction, and they now have plenty of time to decide on who is the right candidate to fill Moyes' boots.

As per Football Insider, West Ham are ready to begin doing due diligence on a potential new manager, with a decision on whether the Scottish coach will remain at the club ahead of next season to be made later in the campaign. According to the Guardian, one option that the Hammers were considering earlier this year was Lille manager Paulo Fonesca. The Ligue 1 club currently find themselves sitting in fourth place in France's top flight.