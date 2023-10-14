Highlights West Ham United have had several fantastic players in their team throughout the Premier League's history, with many of them holding records for the most appearances in their respective positions.

Throughout the Premier League's history, West Ham United have spent the majority of its run as a solid side competing in the division. The Hammers have been in England's top flight for all but three years since the Premier League was founded in 1992 and as such, have had some pretty fantastic players in their team.

With so many years in the division, the Hammers have had a number of players who have forged solid legacies at the top. Here is an XI of the stars that have played more games in the Premier League for West Ham than anyone else in the club's history.

GK - Rob Green - 177 appearances

A former England international, Rob Green served in goal for the Hammers more than anyone else in their Premier League history. Having arrived from Norwich City in 2006, he spent six years as the club's number one and did a fantastic job at the time. After his first season, he missed just five league games in five years and was as dependable a shot-stopper as you could ask for.

Green would have made even more appearances in the Premier League for West Ham if the club weren't relegated in 2011, forcing him to spend his final year at the side in the Championship. The Englishman departed in 2012, joining Queens Park Rangers and no one has reached his figure in goal since.

RB - Steve Potts - 204 appearances

Steve Potts is undoubtedly the greatest right-back in West Ham's history, making over 500 appearances in total for the club during his career. Only 204 of those games came in the Premier League, with a large portion of the Englishman's time at the side being before the league was created in 1992. Those 204 matches are more than any other Hammers right-back to date though.

A dependable figure, he was also capable of playing in the centre of defence and did so on numerous occasions, but there's no doubt he was most comfortable on the right. In total, Potts spent 17 years with West Ham's first team before a single season at Dagenham and Redbridge where he hung up his boots for good.

CB - Angelo Ogbonna - 192 appearances

One of the few players still currently at the Hammers, Angelo Ogbonna's total tally of Premier League appearances will only continue to grow. The 35-year-old joined West Ham in 2015 and has spent the last eight years with the team in the top flight.

His initial seasons in the team saw him solidify a spot in the starting lineup, but he's fallen out of favour as his time in London has progressed. Still, he's already made two appearances in the league this season, so there's evidently still a spot for him in David Moyes' plans. At 35 years old, though, he won't have too long left to add to his tally.

CB - James Collins - 188 appearances

Across two different spells, James Collins made 188 Premier League appearances for West Ham, second only to Ogbonna in terms of the club's centre-backs. First joining the club in 2005 from Cardiff City, the Welshman struggled to really cement a spot in the team, and he never made more than 18 league appearances in any of his four and a half years. Collins eventually left for Aston Villa, spending three seasons with the Villans before returning to the Hammers.

His second spell with the club was much more successful, and he spent another six seasons in the team. He eventually left for Ipswich in 2018 and retired with the Tractor Boys after one year.

LB - Aaron Cresswell - 283 appearances

No defender has made more Premier League appearances for West Ham than Aaron Cresswell. He's been with the side for the majority of his career now, joining from Ipswich in 2014 and has never strayed too far away from the first team. Over nine years, he's been a major influence in the lineup, but it seems his time as a regular player may have come to an end.

This season, he's yet to make a single appearance in the league, appearing on the bench several times, but never getting onto the pitch. But even if he never makes a single other appearance, there's still a long way to go before anyone catches up with him.

CM - Mark Noble - 414 appearances

No one has made more Premier League appearances for West Ham than Mark Noble. The midfielder is a legend at the club and spent his entire career with the side aside from a couple of early loan spells, a rare occurrence in this day and age. He was consistent until the very end too, playing a key role in the midfield throughout his entire run.

Even in his last season, he played 23 games for the club in all competitions. It's hard to come by a leader with the loyalty and ability to impact the first team like Noble was for the Hammers, and he'll go down in the history books as one of the club's greatest and most beloved players ever.

CM - Declan Rice - 204 appearances

While Noble may be the greatest West Ham midfielder of all time, he's not the best player to ever be deployed in the middle of the pitch for the club. Declan Rice lays a stronger claim to that mantle, having established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the world.

He was a talisman for the team and led them tremendously whenever called upon. It was only a matter of time before he was snapped up by one of the biggest clubs in the world, though, and after six fantastic seasons in the side, he joined Arsenal this summer. As he continues to rise to the very top, Hammers fans will always look back fondly at the time they got to call him one of their own.

CM - John Moncur - 175 appearances

After spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Swindon Town, John Moncur joined West Ham in 1994 and ultimately spent the last nine years of his career with the side. During that time, he made 175 appearances in the top flight for the club and earned himself a spot in this XI. While he isn't remembered as much by the casual fan as Noble and Rice eventually wwould be, he was still an incredible servant for the team over the years.

AM - Manuel Lanzini - 179 appearances

Manuel Lanzini bowed out of West Ham after seven years this summer, with his last match at the side being their Europe Conference League triumph. Not a bad way to bow out and the rest of his time at the club was also pretty impressive too. The Argentine made 179 Premier League appearances throughout his time in England and had a knack for coming up trumps for the Hammers whenever it mattered the most.

He returned to River Plate this summer, the club where he began his career, and departed as a fan favourite.

ST - Michail Antonio - 236 appearances

While, on the surface, Michail Antonio might not immediately spring to mind as one of West Ham's greatest strikers, he's made more Premier League appearances than any other forward in the club's history. He's scored 63 goals for the club so far and that number should only continue to rise as he still keeps performing at a solid level.

There's been a lot of talk lately about finding a replacement for Antonio, but for now, he remains in the lineup and the number of top-flight appearances he's made for the team will only continue to rise.

ST - Carlton Cole - 216 appearances

For just under a decade, Carlton Cole was a solid option up front for the Hammers and scored over 50 league goals for the club during that time. He made 216 Premier League appearances for the team, as well as 40 in the Championship during the 2011-12 season. Cole joined West Ham from Chelsea in 2006 and remained with the club until 2013 when he was released following the expiration of his contract.

Shortly afterwards, he was re-signed by the side and spent a further two years with them before again leaving. This time, in 2015, he left for good and joined Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. He might not have had the greatest goals return in the top flight during his time with West Ham, but only Antonio has been deployed on the front line more often.

Check out the table below to look at the entire West Ham XI with the most Premier League appearances and the number of goals each player also scored.

Players West Ham PL appearances West Ham PL goals Robert Green (GK) 177 0 Steve Potts (RB) 204 0 Angelo Ogbonna (CB) 192 8 James Collins (CB) 188 6 Aaron Cresswell (LB) 283 10 Mark Noble (CM) 414 47 Declan Rice (CM) 204 10 John Moncur (CM) 175 6 Manuel Lanzini (AM) 179 27 Michail Antonio (ST) 236 63 Carlton Cole (ST) 216 41

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.