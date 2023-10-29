Highlights West Ham United is going through a transitional period, with changes in recruitment strategy and potential doubts about the future of key players.

The club has made successful summer signings, reinforcing the squad in midfield, defense, and attack, which has contributed to their positive start to the season.

Major decisions lie ahead for West Ham, including the potential departures of Danny Ings and Michail Antonio, and manager David Moyes' contract situation, which will dictate the team's direction.

West Ham United could be forced into making some major decisions at the London Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on the futures of David Moyes, Michail Antonio, and Danny Ings.

The Hammers are going through a transitional period after losing Declan Rice and bringing Tim Steidten to the club in a technical director role. Their recruitment strategy and the way they do things at the London Stadium is bound to change, and the future of some of their current crop could be in doubt.

A summer of change at the London Stadium

When it was announced that Arsenal had completed the signing of Rice from West Ham for a fee of £105m, supporters of the Hammers may have been worried about what the future held, with the England international undoubtedly one of their star players. However, the capital club invested well under the guidance of Moyes and newly appointed technical director Steidten, who started his new role at the beginning of July.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

Although losing a player of Rice's calibre is never ideal, it allowed West Ham to invest and strengthen in multiple different areas of the pitch. Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse came in to replace Rice in midfield, Konstantinos Mavropanos adds further depth in defence, and Mohammed Kudus is an exciting young option in attack.

Moyes' side have had a reasonable amount of success so far this campaign. The Hammers currently find themselves sitting top of their Europa League group, whilst also ninth in the Premier League. With further reinforcements in January and if they can hold on to the rest of their key stars, they could be set for an impressive campaign.

With Ings and Antonio both now in their thirties, it could be time for change for the Hammers. Eventually, the capital club will need to find a striker in the long term, which could cast doubt on their futures. Meanwhile, Moyes' contract is set to expire at the end of the season, so it's unclear as it stands whether he will be in charge ahead of next season.

Jones has suggested that Ings is likely to leave the club in the January transfer window and there is still doubt surrounding what's going to happen with Antonio. The journalist adds that West Ham aren't going to rush into giving Moyes a new contract, despite having less than a year left. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There are some major decisions coming up for West Ham as they are going to have to make a decision on David Moyes and whether to offer a new contract and they also have to find a new option at number nine. The information I’ve had on Moyes is that West Ham are not going to rush into giving him a new deal. That’s probably wise but it also limits what they can do on the transfer front because they would have to align with what Moyes wants for the second half of the season and what Tim Steidten sees as the long-term future for the team. I think we will probably see Danny Ings moving on in the new year and there is also still doubt about what’s going on with Michail Antonio. The immediate aftermath of selling Declan Rice seemed calm but these major upcoming decisions will dictate where the team is heading."

David Moyes' January transfer plans

Although it's clear that signing a striker could be a major priority considering the uncertainty around Ings and Antonio, it appears that the Hammers are also looking to strengthen in other areas of the pitch. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are scouting Valencia defender Jose Gaya.

With Aaron Cresswell potentially departing over the next few months, Moyes could be left short in the left-back department. The Liverpool-born star has struggled for game time this season, with Moyes opting to utilise Emerson Palmieri more regularly. It's also understood that West Ham are one of the clubs showing an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele. Although potentially a slightly too ambitious target, it's an exciting player to be linked with for the fans at the London Stadium, and would undoubtedly be a sensational addition.