Highlights West Ham United have earmarked Logan Costa and Oumar Solet as alternative targets to Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is desperate to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the new season getting underway.

Todibo's desire to join Serie A heavyweights Juventus has resulted in West Ham being forced to look elsewhere in the transfer market.

West Ham United have pinpointed Toulouse star Logan Costa and Red Bull Salzburg man Oumar Solet as leading targets after conceding that it will be difficult to convince Jean-Clair Todibo to depart Nice for the London Stadium ahead of the new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui has been busy bolstering his squad as a clash with Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign looms, with winger Crycensio Summerville joining from Leeds United in a deal worth £25million plus add-ons, and two more arrivals could be announced in the coming hours.

Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez have been undergoing medicals ahead of joining West Ham from Borussia Dortmund and as a free agent respectively, but technical director Tim Steidten is scouring the market for further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 transfer deadline.

Costa and Solet Identified as Hammers Targets

Duo earmarked as potential signings as Lopetegui seeks quick deal

West Ham are primed to make a move for Costa and Solet as Lopetegui has set his sights on landing a new centre-back ahead of his first campaign at the helm getting underway, according to GMS sources, and Steidten has been urged to enter speedy negotiations after wrapping up deals for Fullkrug and Rodriguez.

The Hammers have already bolstered their backline since the transfer window reopened for business in June, with Max Kilman completing a £40million switch from domestic rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers last month, but they are determined to recruit another option within the next two weeks.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have identified Costa and Soler as potential arrivals after becoming aware that it will be difficult to convince Todibo to head to east London after his heart is set on joining Serie A heavyweights Juventus if he leaves current employers Nice.

Logan Costa's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Oumar Solet Logan Costa Oumar Solet Pass accuracy percentage 84.0 87.0 Percentage of aerial duels won 63.0 70.0 Ball recoveries 5.10 7.90 Clearances 3.80 2.60 Interceptions 0.70 1.80 All statistics correct as of 05/08/2024

The 2023 Europa Conference League winners could be forced to fork out in the region of £15million for Costa's signature as he has also drawn interest from Newcastle United, but Bologna are not looking to meet Toulouse's demands despite being interested in the 23-year-old Cape Verde international.

Three-time Austrian Bundesliga champion Solet was released from Salzburg training last month due to speculation over his future, and GMS sources have been told that the 24-year-old is on Lopetegui's shortlist of possible acquisitions as he seeks an ideal partner for Kilman at the heart of the backline.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oumar Solet has made 12 appearances in the Champions League, but he has been unable to get past the last 16 stage of the competition

East Londoners Fighting Losing Battle to Land Todibo

France international desperate to join Juventus ahead of deadline

GMS sources have learned that the next 24 hours could be pivotal in West Ham's search for a new central defender as Juventus are set to hold further negotiations with Todibo and Nice as they aim to get the deal over the line, resulting in Lopetegui and Steidten conceding it is unlikely that a hijack will be possible.

The Hammers have remained persistent in waiting for the France international, having been unable to turn his head after initially agreeing a loan with an option to make the switch permanent for in the region of £27million, but he is desperate to move to Serie A and is hopeful that a breakthrough can be made in discussions.

Juventus and Nice are trying to settle on an overall fee and iron out the structure of the payment, which would allow Todibo to get his wish of heading to the Allianz Stadium, but GMS sources understand that West Ham have been holding off making inroads with any other targets due to being eager to discover whether there will be an opportunity to pounce.

Although Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GMS that the capital club had not lost hope in their pursuit of the 24-year-old when their initial permanent proposal was rejected, they are on course to move onto alternative options as the new Premier League season edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt