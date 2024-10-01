West Ham United are now ready to listen to offers for veteran striker Michail Antonio in January as they look to bolster their attacking options, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers have only won one Premier League game so far this season, with new manager Julen Lopetegui finding himself under pressure early after a slow start since replacing David Moyes in the summer.

Lopetegui and director of football Tim Steidten combined to bring in nine new faces to the club during the summer transfer window, but now they are focusing on potential outgoings to trim the fat of the squad and Jamaica international Antonio has emerged as someone they will be willing to allow to head out of the exit door.

Antonio Could Leave West Ham in January

34-year-old out of contract in the summer

While the Hammers have won just once in the Premier League, scoring only six goals in six games so far, veteran forward Antonio has also been handed the starting position as the number nine in five of the six fixtures so far but has so far failed to score a goal.

After the club splashed £27million on Germany international Niclas Fullkrug in the summer transfer window from Borussia Dortmund, with Danny Ings working his way back into the picture under Lopetegui and the club still interested in signing another forward, the decision has reportedly been made to allow Antonio to move on.

The former Nottingham Forest star has had interest from the Middle East and the Premier League in recent windows, but a deal hasn't materialised up to this point. However, with his current contract at the London Stadium due to expire next summer the club are open to cashing in on him in January to avoid losing him for free.

Julen Lopetegui's managerial record in the Premier League Matches 29 Won 10 Drawn 6 Lost 13 Goals for 29 Goals against 44 Points-per-game 1.24 Statistics correct as of 01/10/2024

Antonio, who has been described as 'truly exceptional', is the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League so far, but is expected to find himself back on the bench once Fullkrug is fully recovered from his recent achilles injury.

Julen Lopetegui Under Pressure

David Sullivan doesn't want to make knee-jerk decision

West Ham United are currently standing behind Lopetegui despite the growing pressure on his job, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers have started horribly this season, being embarrassed in the EFL Cup by Liverpool and managing just a single victory in the Premier League so far this season. Fans have grown unhappy at the lack of improvement since Moyes was replaced, but the board are currently backing the Spaniard to turn things around.

David Sullivan was said to be very keen on bringing him into the club and doesn't want to make a knee-jerk decision to dismiss him, although there is an acceptance that performances and results must improve quickly.