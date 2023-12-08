Highlights West Ham United winger Said Benrahma "should stay" at the London Stadium despite interest in his services ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window.

David Moyes has recently met with the Algeria international's agent amid rumours that the Irons star is on several Saudi wantlists.

The Hammers could look to sign another centre-forward in January 2024, with Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike one name in circulation, alongside a Premier League star.

West Ham United winger Said Benrahma “should stay” at the London Stadium despite Saudi interest in his services, as journalist Paul Brown considers why he may be struggling to break into the club’s starting lineup.

Irons head coach David Moyes has been reluctant to pick the attack-minded star throughout the 2023/24 campaign, with interest in his services hotting up ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window.

Benrahma has found starts in the Europa League and Carabao Cup easier to come by than in the Premier League, though he has been utilised as a substitute frequently in the top flight. West Ham must assess their options heading into the new year, having secured participation in Europe’s second-tier competition beyond Christmas.

Benrahma’s frustrating season at West Ham

Benrahma had enjoyed a sustained spell in Moyes’ Premier League starting lineup at the beginning of the 2023/24 season. The 28-year-old started in the Irons’ first four games of the campaign, helping the Hammers pick up an impressive ten points from a possible 12.

However, one singular assist in a 3-1 victory at Brighton & Hove Albion in August was not enough for Benrahma to keep his place in Moyes’ side, and he was dropped for September’s 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City. A further seven appearances in the Carabao Cup and Europa League combined have failed to yield a goal or assist.

Benrahma, who arrived at West Ham in September 2020 in a deal which could have eventually reached £30m, could be considering his future at the London Stadium. The arrival of Mohammed Kudus in the 2023 summer transfer market and the impressive form of Jarrod Bowen may have pushed the Algeria international further down the pecking order.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT (1st December) that Benrahma is torn about whether to leave the current Europa Conference League champions. According to The Sun, Benrhama’s name is on the wanted list of some of Saudi Arabia’s leading clubs. The winger’s agent is well-connected among the top outfits in the Middle Eastern country and has recently been in London for a face-to-face meeting with Moyes.

Said Benrahma - Premier League career in numbers (08-12-23) Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards 2020-21 30 1 6 0 2021-22 32 8 6 0 2022-23 35 6 3 0 2023-24 10 0 1 1 Stats according to Transfermarkt

Paul Brown on Said Benrahma’s future

Brown thinks Benrahma should stay at West Ham as he could still have a role to play at the London Stadium this season. The journalist claims he hasn’t found the consistency required to start in Moyes’ side every week, but believes the club will be reluctant to lose another forward in the winter transfer window. Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Benrahma should stay at West Ham. I don't think they would be willing sellers even if the Saudis came in. I can see why there is a link there, and it might be that the player would be tempted if that was to go anywhere, but I think Benrahma has a role to play this season. He might not be starting every game for West Ham, but they have some problems in forward areas, and I don't think they want to lose another forward in January. He has performed pretty well at times. He just hasn't found the kind of consistency that I think the manager demands from his players. So, I think he still has a role to play this season, and I don't think West Ham would sell unless the player pushes for it.”

West Ham transfer news

With the 2024 winter transfer window on the horizon, West Ham will be considering bolstering their squad to compete on a Premier League and Europa League front in the second half of the season. According to FootballTransfers, the Irons are considering a move for Crystal Palace striker Odsonne Edouard in January.

Moyes has injury concerns over Jamaica international Michail Antonio and could do with cover in the centre-forward area heading into the new year. Palace are reportedly open to a departure for Edouard, who showcased his abilities at the London Stadium by bagging the equaliser in a 1-1 draw between the clubs on 3rd December. The same outlet claimed in November that West Ham also have Paris Saint-Germain centre-forward Hugo Eikitike on their transfer shortlist, alongside Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee.

Meanwhile, in an exciting development, The Daily Mail reports that the Irons are set to apply to increase the London Stadium’s capacity. Licensing regulations mean that West Ham can host a maximum of 62,500 spectators, but the informal plans would see that number rise to 68,013.

The expansion would make the London Stadium the second-largest stadium in the Premier League, behind Manchester United’s Old Trafford home. Moyes’ side face their third consecutive London derby this weekend with a visit to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham on the cards on the 10th.