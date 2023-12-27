Highlights West Ham United are likely to target a new striker in the January transfer window due to injuries and a lack of trust in David Moyes' current options.

Jarrod Bowen has performed well as a makeshift centre-forward, but Moyes wants a natural striker to provide competition for Antonio.

West Ham are exploring the possibility of signing Timo Werner or Dominic Solanke, but deals may be challenging to finalise.

West Ham United are likely to target a new striker in the January transfer window, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides an update on their transfer dealings to GIVEMESPORT as we edge closer to the new year.

Throughout the season, David Moyes has been forced to utilise multiple different options in attack with varying degrees of success. At the moment, West Ham are relying on Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their primary centre-forward options. However, both players have faced challenges under Moyes this season.

Antonio is currently sidelined due to injury, while Ings has had limited opportunities to showcase his abilities to the manager. Divin Mubama is another attacking option for Moyes, but the young forward requires more experience before becoming a regular in the Premier League. Mubama has also been linked with a departure and is yet to sign a new long-term contract at the London Stadium.

Moyes wants a striker

Due to injuries and a lack of trust in some of his options, Jarrod Bowen has taken on a centre-forward role on several occasions this season, amplifying West Ham's need for a new striker as the winter transfer window approaches. Although the England international has performed well in this position for the Hammers, Moyes will undoubtedly want a natural striker to provide competition for Antonio.

Danny Ings and Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Ings Antonio Appearances 1 (8) 11 (1) Match Rating 5.98 6.74 Minutes 134 823 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 2 All stats according to WhoScored - As of 27/12/2023

Ahead of West Ham's trip to Arsenal, Moyes once again confirmed that Antonio would be unavailable - the Jamaican international hasn't played for West Ham since the middle of November. Even when Antonio has been fit, the former Southampton man hasn't been a consistent goalscorer. Although he brings a lot more to Moyes' outfit outside of finding the back of the net, a striker could still be considered an area of the pitch where the capital club need further competition.

According to journalist Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, West Ham are exploring the possibility of luring RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner back to England. The German international spent some time with Chelsea previously, although he was fairly unsuccessful during his spell in the Premier League.

Another potential option for West Ham, as reported by Football Insider, is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. However, the report suggests that Bournemouth may be hesitant to part ways with the English forward during the season, making the deal potentially challenging to rubber stamp.

Dharmesh Sheth - striker will be a priority

Sheth has suggested that a striker is likely to be a priority in the upcoming window for Moyes and West Ham. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"It certainly looks that way, particularly a striker. You've seen the situation where Michail Antonio is so important to them, and he's been injured for over a month now. So they haven't been able to utilise him. Jarrod Bowen, he's been playing down the middle quite a bit. They've brought in Mohamed Kudus, who's chipped in with a number of goals as well. Tomas Soucek has scored. So they've got goals from other positions. Fair play to David Moyes. He's managed to get West Ham United into the top six until Manchester United beat Aston Villa, of course. Got them into the top six, got them into the last 16 of the Europa League, the European campaigns that they've had in the last three seasons, you cannot underestimate the job that David Moyes has done. So yes, a striker will probably be a priority for David Moyes and West Ham United."

David Moyes still questioned by fans

The Hammers currently find themselves sitting in seventh place in the Premier League table and recently qualified for the knock-out rounds of the Europa League. Despite that, journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that some sections of the fan base will never be satisfied due to his style of play and he's been unfairly criticised over the years.

With Moyes' contract expiring at the end of the season, the MailOnline have claimed he's unlikely to remain in the hot seat beyond next summer, so it will be interesting to see if the grass will be greener if the Hammers go in a new direction.