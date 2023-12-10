Highlights West Ham United are considering signing a new striker in the January transfer window to reinforce their forward line.

West Ham United could be interested in signing a new striker when the January transfer window opens, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why the Hammers might be shopping abroad to reinforce their forward line.

Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are West Ham's two main striker options at the moment, but the attacking duo have endured their own difficulties under David Moyes this season. Antonio is currently out injured and is reaching the latter stages of his career, while Ings hasn't been given many opportunities to impress his manager.

Divin Mubama is another option for Moyes in attack, but the young forward needs experience before playing regularly in the Premier League, and a loan move away from the club could be what he needs. Jarrod Bowen has played in a centre-forward role at times this campaign, which amplifies their need for a new striker as we head towards the winter window.

David Moyes has a host of striker targets

The Hammers have a bit of a problem in attack this season. Even when Antonio has been fit this term, he's struggled to find the back of the net. Gianluca Scamacca was sold during the summer transfer window after failing to adapt to Moyes' style of play, but they could now be in the market for yet another centre-forward when the January window opens.

Danny Ings and Michail Antonio - Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Ings Antonio Appearances 1 (8) 11 (1) Match Rating 5.96 6.74 Minutes 130 823 Goals 0 2 Assists 0 2 All stats according to WhoScored - As of 06/12/2023

Now, Moyes and his recruitment team will be working behind the scenes to try and plot a move for a striker. According to journalist Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the Hammers are exploring the possibility of bringing RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner back to the Premier League. The German international struggled during his time with Chelsea in England, but he's not the first striker to have difficulties at the west London club.

As per Football Insider, another option for West Ham is Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. However, the report claims that the Cherries will be reluctant to offload the English forward in the middle of the season, so it could be a difficult deal to get over the line. The winter window is always difficult for finding the right targets at a reasonable price for that very reason, with clubs unwilling to lose a key player with games left to play in the campaign.

90min have also claimed that West Ham are among a host of clubs showing an interest in Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy, who has enjoyed a sensational start to the season. However, the race is set to be heavily competitive, with many clubs considering a move.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that West Ham could be looking to shop abroad in January as don't want to overpay for a player from the Premier League. An example discussed is Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard, who has been linked with a transfer to the London Stadium, but Jones expects the Eagles to price him out of a move. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I would imagine that they'll try and if anything price him out of a move if West Ham were to go knocking [Crystal Palace and Edouard] and West Ham are not going to be throwing big money around in the January transfer window. West Ham want value but they also want someone with a certain level of pedigree which suggests to me that they're going to have to go abroad."

David Moyes also wants a defender

Aaron Cresswell could be heading through the exit door as we head towards the January transfer window, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. As a result, Moyes and his recruitment team could be in the market for a new left-back.

Jones has recently revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the Hammers are tracking Porto defender Zaidu Sanusi and the club are planning on signing a left-back in the near future. The capital club could face competition from Nottingham Forest and West Ham held talks with his representatives during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to come to fruition.

90min have also claimed that West Ham have approached Atletico Mineiro about signing Brazilian international Guilherme Arana. It appears that bringing in a new body at left-back could be a priority.