West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer has been linked with a departure ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Paul Brown has provided an internal update on his future at the club to GIVEMESPORT.

The German international has struggled to find regular game time at the London Stadium this season and could be considering his future at the club. Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Nayef Aguerd all appear to be ahead of the former Paris Saint-Germain defender in the pecking order at the moment, and moving on might be in his best interests.

However, with the Hammers competing in Europe this campaign, David Moyes will be hoping to keep hold of his squad for the second half of the term to ensure he has enough depth to participate on all fronts. With Kehrer now being monitored by other clubs, it will be interesting to see if the capital side sanction a departure.

Thilo Kehrer is attracting interest

Kehrer has played just 21 minutes in the Premier League this season, so the German defender has been primarily utilised in the Europa League where he has been hoping to prove to Moyes that he's worthy of a starting spot in England's top flight. The Scottish manager has often heavily rotated his side in Europe, with Kehrer regularly partnering Mavropanos in the competition.

Thilo Kehrer and Konstantinos Mavropanos' statistical averages in the Europa League this season Thilo Kehrer Konstantinos Mavropanos Average match rating 6.33 6.83 Clearances 1 2.8 Interceptions 0.8 1.6 Blocks 0 0.8 Tackles 0.8 4 All statistics according to WhoScored

Due to his lack of minutes, clubs are beginning to circle in an attempt to prise Kehrer away from the Hammers. According to Sky Sports Austria, Aston Villa are one of the sides who are interested in securing the signature of the 27-year-old. The report also claims that Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are 'in conversation' about tempting Kehrer to make the move to his home country.

Reports have claimed that West Ham would be willing to offload Kehrer for a fee of around £12m, either in January or next year's summer transfer window. The capital club signed the Germany international for around £10m back in August 2022, but he's struggled to make an impact since arriving from French giants PSG. Throughout his career, Kehrer has played in a host of positions, including in midfield and at right-back, so his versatility does make him a useful option to have in Moyes' squad.

Brown has suggested that despite Kehrer not making much of an impact this season, he doesn't believe West Ham will be willing to weaken their squad when the winter window opens for business. The journalist adds that he would be surprised he's allowed to depart in the middle of the season due to the number of games Moyes' men will be forced to play, but he could be allowed to depart in the summer if his lack of game time continues. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"Kehrer hasn't made a big impact this season, but I think West Ham will not be wanting to weaken their squad in any way in January. So I would be surprised if they allowed a player like that to leave. They're expecting to play a lot of games again this season, they're going to have issues in terms of the depth of their squad when we get to the spring, and I don't think it's very likely that Kehrer leaves. If by the summer he's not playing still and hasn't found a way to force his way back into the thinking of the manager, then it wouldn't surprise me if he's allowed to leave. But that would I think depend on West Ham getting a replacement. So I don't think he is going anywhere in the winter window."

David Moyes could be on his way out

The Hammers were recently on the end of a heavy defeat away to Fulham, losing the game 5-0. As a result, some of the supporters have been calling for the manager to be relieved of his duties, but a report from The Telegraph has now confirmed that West Ham are still backing Moyes, at least for the remainder of the campaign.

The report adds that the signs are that this will be Moyes' final season in charge. West Ham appear likely to be looking to go in a different direction for the 2024/2025 term.