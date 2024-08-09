Highlights West Ham United look to be on the verge of signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice.

West Ham United are closing in on the official signing of OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo and, according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, technical director Tim Steidten was pivotal to convincing the Frenchman on sealing a move to the London Stadium.

Julen Lopetegui, during his first summer transfer window at the helm, has started positively with the likes of Maximilian Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug are among those to be announced as summer acqusitions.

However, with uncertainty surrounding the future of skipper Kurt Zouma, the former Real Madrid chief is keen to snare another central defender this summer as they prepare for an all-crucial Premier League campaign.

Steidten’s Lengthy Talks with Todibo Sped Up Deal

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed move

With Kilman through the door, many wondered whether West Ham would dip their toes back in the market for another addition to the back line, particularly in the centre. However, with the future of the aforementioned Zouma and Nayef Aguerd uncertain, Loeptegui and his management team are moving closer to striking a deal for 24-year-old Todibo.

In fact, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Hammers have been successful in hijacking Juventus’ prospective move, tabling a loan with an obligation to buy deal, worth in the region of €40 million. A sell-on clause has also been included.

Elsewhere, highlighting Steidten’s influence in getting a deal over the line for the capital club, Sky Sports reporter Sheth suggested that his medical in east London is set to begin shortly after the club’s technical director held ‘lengthy talks’ with their target helped proceedings along.

“Todibo travelling to London now with West Ham technical director Tim Steidten. Medical to start shortly. It’s understood Steidten held lengthy talks with Todibo in the last 24 hours and convinced him to join.”

Previously, Serie A outfit Juventus were front-runners in the race for the Cayenne-born ace, per Romano. Steidten's talks managed to entice the Nice gem into moving to the Premier League instead, and now he's set to replace Zouma in the heart of the back line.

As mentioned, Zouma’s days in the east of the capital are numbered. A recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that the former Chelsea man, whose contract expires next summer, is close to moving to Al-Ahli in Dubai.

Zouma vs Todibo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Zouma Todibo Minutes 2,841 2,654 Goals/Assists 3/0 0/2 Pass success rate (%) 83.9 90.1 Aerials won per game 1.8 1.4 Tackles per game 0.7 1.9 Interceptions per game 0.9 1.3 Overall rating 6.52 6.87

Move for Wan-Bissaka Hits Stumbling Block

West Ham willing to shell out £18m

Alongside Todibo, Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also being targeted by West Ham this summer as a means of bolstering their defence. Vladimir Coufal, for all his brilliance, is not indispensable and Wan-Bissaka’s Premier League experience – combined with his unrivalled tackling ability – is an attractive prospect.

A report from MailOnline, however, has revealed that the move is struggling to advance thanks to the right-back’s demands from his current employers, who he has chalked up just shy of 200 appearances since for his £50 million-worth arrival in 2019. His representatives are pushing the Red Devils to give Wan-Bissaka a fraction of his £18 million fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wan-Bissaka has notched just two goals and 17 assists in his 236-game senior career.

It states that, although Lopetegui and his entourage are willing to fork out £18 million for the Englishman’s signature, there are also issues meeting his £90,000-per-week wages. Despite being open to joining the east Londoners, the former Crystal Palace man – still considered to be one of the best right-backs in the Premier League - is ensuring not to sell himself short.

