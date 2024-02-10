Highlights West Ham's Tim Steidten has been linked with a move to Liverpool in a behind-the-scenes reshuffle at Anfield.

Steidten is on Liverpool's shortlist for a background role and West Ham are bracing for an approach.

Manchester United could also make a move for Steidten, with potential competition from Liverpool. Red Devils are also looking to make significant changes behind the scenes.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten has been linked with a move to Liverpool with the Merseyside outfit having a behind-the-scenes reshuffle, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Reds could accelerate their pursuit in the not-so-distant future.

West Ham United's transfer dealings have often flown under the radar, but the acquisition of Steidten has proven to be a shrewd move for the Hammers if you look at some of their recent additions. Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and James Ward-Prowse have all arrived through the door this season as they scrambled around to try and replace Declan Rice.

However, despite the Hammers seeing some success over the last couple of years, Steidten's tenure at the London Stadium hasn't always been plain sailing. With reported fallouts with David Moyes amid disagreements on signings, things haven't always been rosy, and a move to Anfield could be tempting for Steidten. However, Steidten reportedly played a 'crucial' role in convincing Jarrod Bowen to extend his contract, which is certainly a positive.

Liverpool could make a move for Steidten

A report from MailOnline has recently suggested that Steidten is on Liverpool's shortlist to be appointed in a background role at Anfield, with Jorg Schmadtke set to leave the Merseyside club. The report suggests that the West Ham chief would find a move to the Reds difficult to turn down, despite only being with the Hammers since July 2023. It's understood that West Ham are now bracing for an approach from Liverpool.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that with Moyes likely to remain with West Ham for the foreseeable future due to their impressive form, Steidten could now be more likely to depart. Jones also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that in the early stages of the summer transfer window, Steidten and Moyes weren't agreeing on much and the former bringing new options to the table has only created more problems than solutions.

The relationship between the two may have improved towards the end of the transfer window after Kudus, Alvarez, and Ward-Prowse arrived at the club - three players who have made a positive impact on the Hammers' results this season. Despite that, Jones explained to GIVEMESPORT that there is 'no love lost' between Moyes and Steidten and he doesn't think everything is all rosy behind the scenes at the London Stadium.

Concrete discussions are now underway to extend the contract of Moyes, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Hammers are flying high in the top half of the Premier League table and could be competing for European places come the end of the season. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT that a two-and-a-half-year deal is on the table for the Scottish manager and he's poised to sign on the dotted line.

Ben Jacobs - Liverpool could escalate pursuit

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool could escalate their pursuit of a new sporting director due to Manchester United potentially shopping in the same market. There is no guarantee the Red Devils will make a move for Steidten, or even Liverpool, but if the Reds want to bring the West Ham chief to Anfield, they may need to act fast before others join the race. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think Tim Steidten is interesting and liked and respected. But he's very happy at West Ham, and he's very backed by David Sullivan as well. I think that Liverpool are also aware that Manchester United, at the same time as them, are looking for a sporting director. That may escalate the speed at which they potentially approach certain candidates."

Manchester United could move for Steidten

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently agreeing a deal to acquire a 25% stake in Manchester United, the INEOS owner is going to be making some major changes behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe is likely to make 'significant' and 'surprise' alterations among the backroom team.

According to Football Insider back in May 2023, before Steidten moved to the London Stadium, the Red Devils were one of the sides who were interested in appointing the then-Bayer Leverkusen chief, just a few months before he signed on the dotted line at West Ham.