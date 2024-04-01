Highlights West Ham United techinical director Tim Stediten could look towards the European market for David Moyes' successor at the London Stadium.

The 60-year-old manager is under pressure to improve results and performances in the final weeks of the 2023/24 season.

Marco Silva is 'admired' by the Irons, but Graham Potter is unlikely to take up the Hammers job this summer.

West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten could look towards the European market in search of a successor to David Moyes, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth considers the possible changes in structure at the London Stadium.

The Irons have endured a torrid start to 2024 but still find themselves in the battle to secure continental football in east London ahead of the 2024/25 season.

West Ham could even ensure their place in next season’s Champions League if they follow up last term’s Europa Conference League triumph with a Europa League victory in May’s final in Dublin. Moyes sees his contract with the capital club expire at the end of the season and could decide to walk away after over four years in the job.

Moyes’ future at West Ham uncertain despite contract offer

Moyes will be frustrated at how his West Ham side have performed since the turn of the year and could be preparing for an exit from the London Stadium. In December 2023, a 2-0 victory at Arsenal placed West Ham in sixth place in the Premier League, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, after an impressive first half of the campaign. However, two victories in 11 top-flight fixtures since then, including a 6-0 home defeat at the hands of the Gunners in the reverse fixture, has dropped the Irons down to seventh, 15 points behind Aston Villa, who now occupy the final spot in the top four.

Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT (29th March) that Moyes will decide upon his West Ham future in the summer. The 60-year-old has claimed he has a contract offer to extend his stay at the London Stadium. His current deal expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moyes has managed 1,115 games in senior football, 251 one of those coming across two spells at West Ham.

In February, West Ham fans unfurled a ‘Moyes out’ banner in their 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest. The Scotsman has been under increasing pressure over his style of football despite securing several seasons of European football and winning the club’s first major trophy since 1980 following last season’s Europa Conference League triumph. However, more than that may be needed to convince the West Ham faithful, who want to see their side on the front foot, given the money they have spent on strengthening it.

David Moyes - Premier League record Matches 689 Wins 267 Draws 180 Losses 242 Goals For 931 Goals Against 894 Manager of the Month awards 10

Sheth - Steidten could look to European model in next West Ham appointment

Sheth hints that Tim Steidten could hire a manager who is well-versed in how a European football team is run when looking for a David Moyes successor. The Sky Sports reporter hints that the German technical director could be at the centre of a new approach at the London Stadium. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“If David Moyes is to go, I wouldn't be surprised if someone like Tim Steidten scoured the European market and maybe brought in a manager that is very well versed in how a European football team is run with a sporting director and a structure, as opposed to the almost old school manager that David Moyes is, who wants a little bit more control on all recruitment matters at the football club, which in fairness, he has had in his second stint at West Ham United. “But because West Ham have decided to move towards this more European structure, I think it will be quite a big decision they will have to make, and Tim Steidten will probably be at the centre of that.”

With Moyes’ contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season, West Ham must consider alternative options in the dugout as they prepare for life without the ex-Manchester United boss. According to GIVEMESPORT sources, West Ham ‘like’ Fulham head coach Marco Silva.

The 46-year-old has done an impressive job at Craven Cottage, having secured the west London outfit’s immediate return to the Premier League during the 2021/22 season before securing a top-half finish last term. The Cottagers have comfortably secured their place in the top flight ahead of the 2024/25 season but could be fighting off enquiries about Silva’s availability.

Meanwhile, our sources indicate that former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter may prefer to avoid returning to the Premier League with West Ham. Any links to the 48-year-old have little substance. Potter is currently out of work after his short tenure at Stamford Bridge ended in April 2023.

All statistics according to the official Premier League website and Transfermarkt, correct as of 01-04-24.