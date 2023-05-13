West Ham United may do “everything they can” to avoid selling Tomas Soucek if Declan Rice departs the London Stadium this summer, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

David Moyes will look to strengthen his Irons outfit rather than allow players to depart in the upcoming transfer window.

West Ham transfer news – Tomas Soucek

According to EXWHUEmployee, speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, Soucek was meant to enter talks over extending his contract at the London Stadium this season, but these have now been pushed back to the summer.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, with the Irons potentially being forced into a sale to protect their value on the player if he doesn’t agree to an extension before the window is out.

Last summer, the Hammers placed a £40m price tag on Soucek, following the midfielder’s contract discussions reaching an impasse, though it’s unlikely the east London outfit would be able to demand such a fee this time around.

And Jones believes that given Moyes has just begun to find the winning formula with his West Ham side, the club will do everything to keep Soucek at the club ahead of a likely Rice departure.

What has Jones said about West Ham and Soucek?

When asked if West Ham could be in danger of losing Soucek on top of Rice this summer, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “We've already seen what a struggle it's been to find any form in this team this season.

“Just as they've started to turn the corner and find their best team and patterns, losing the team's core would be a nightmare.

“So, I think they'll do everything they can not to let that happen.”

How has Soucek performed for West Ham this season?

Soucek has endured far from his best campaign since his £19.1m switch to the London Stadium from Slavia Prague in 2019.

The 58-cap Czech Republic international has made 34 Premier League appearances for Moyes’ side, hitting the back of the net twice whilst providing three assists.

However, despite enduring a below-par campaign given his lofty standards, he is still ranked as the third-best-performing player in the squad according to WhoScored, after achieving an average rating of 6.82 for his displays in the top flight this term.

With their Premier League status for next season looking all but secured, Soucek and West Ham can focus on attempting to bring European silverware to east London by winning the Europa Conference League.

But the Czech midfielder’s contract situation will be a worry for the Irons hierarchy, and they must make a point of tying Rice’s partner down to a long-term deal at the London Stadium.