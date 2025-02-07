West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are concerned that they may have missed their golden opportunity to lure Jonathan David to the London Stadium or Hotspur Way and he could be set to head elsewhere when his Lille contract expires in the summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Graham Potter sealed a reunion with Evan Ferguson in the final hours of the winter transfer window, thanks to agreeing a loan deal which will see the east Londoners cover the entirety of his wages and pay a significant fee to Premier League counterparts Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou was also busy ahead of the February 3 deadline, with Mathys Tel joining from Bundesliga table-toppers Bayern Munich in an initial temporary switch that can be made permanent for £45million, but the Greek-Australian tactician and West Ham were unable to land David midway through the campaign.

Hammers and Spurs Could Miss Out on David

London rivals concerned frontman will head elsewhere in summer

West Ham and Tottenham are fearful that they will be unable to recruit David as a free agent ahead of next season, according to GMS sources, as there is a growing belief that he has already made progress ahead of potentially embarking on a fresh challenge with an alternative suitor.

The Lille striker has been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas admirers since the turn of the year, thanks to entering the final six months of a deal which allows him to pocket in the region of £32,000-per-week, leading to the Hammers and Spurs being among the sides to have shown interest.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham and Tottenham were among Premier League sides to have been offered David's services at the start of the winter transfer window but, in a major twist, insiders are uncertain that he will head to either of the London sides as he was no longer being touted around as the deadline neared.

The Hammers and Spurs have been alerted after the Canada international - who was the subject of a rejected £10million bid in recent weeks - was no longer being pushed in their direction as the winter transfer window edged towards closing, and it has led to concerns that they are not at the front of the queue.

Snubbing the opportunity to agree fresh terms at Lille resulted in the Premier League being David's expected destination ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, GMS sources have learned, but West Ham and Tottenham are worried that they will regret their decision not to pounce when they had the opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has been averaging a goal every 94 minutes in the Champions League this season

Heavyweights Also Wanting David's Signature

Canada international's head may have been turned by fellow suitors

GMS sources have been told that at least one leading club on the continent has been showing interest in David since the turn of the year, and there is intrigue over whether his head may have been turned after West Ham and Tottenham were initially given the chance to profit from his contract situation.

The 25-year-old centre forward, who has been described as "world-class" by former Canada international Iain Hume, is thought to be close to making a final decision over his future after it has become clear that he is not looking to remain in his current surroundings beyond the end of the season.

David is not the only Ligue 1 big-name with uncertainty hanging over where he will be plying his trade next term as Rayan Cherki was also touted around the Premier League last month, GMS sources understand, only for Lyon to take him off the market in the dying stages of the winter transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed that Potter was handed the opportunity to make the Lille marksman his first signing in the West Ham hot-seat, just a matter of months after the east Londoners turned down the chance to pounce in the summer, but a mid-season move failed to come to fruition.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/02/2025.