The Denmark international could seal a reunion with Ange Postecoglou if he opts to snub the Hammers' advances and join Spurs.

O'Riley feels ready to test himself in the Premier League after playing a key role in Celtic's pursuit of the Scottish Premiership title.

West Ham United are interested in luring Celtic star Matt O'Riley to the London Stadium when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks, but GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou also wants to seal a reunion with the Denmark international at Hotspur Way.

The Greek-Australian tactician fought off competition from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Anderlecht and Venezia to trigger the £1.5million release clause written into the midfielder's Milton Keynes Dons contract and ensure he headed north of the border in January 2022.

Postecoglou went on to hand O'Riley 72 appearances before swapping Celtic for the Tottenham hot-seat less than 12 months ago, but his consistency levels in the Scottish Premiership have led to a fresh challenge being on the cards as he is set to be handed the opportunity to arrive in the English capital.

Hammers and Spurs Vying for O'Riley's Signature

Celtic performances have led to Premier League suitors

West Ham and Tottenham are preparing to battle it out for O'Riley's signature as the London rivals have pinpointed him as a summer transfer target, according to GMS sources, and they have been boosted in their hopes of being able to strike an agreement as he feels ready to test himself in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

The 23-year-old has played a pivotal role in Celtic being on course to retain their Scottish Premiership crown due to racking up 33 goal contributions in all competitions this season, and he is eager to discover whether a switch south of the border could materialise as a result of his impressive performances.

Although GMS sources have been informed that O'Riley will not agitate for a Parkhead exit, despite posting better figures than West Ham talisman Lucas Paqueta and Tottenham playmaker James Maddison in various metrics, he would be willing to listen to any serious proposals as he mulls over whether to move onto pastures new.

Matt O'Riley's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Lucas Paqueta and James Maddison Matt O'Riley Lucas Paqueta James Maddison Crosses 6.75 1.24 5.64 Shots 2.98 1.42 2.57 Shots on target 1.11 0.28 1.01 Goals 0.44 0.14 0.18 Goals per shot on target 0.34 0.25 0.18 Statistics correct as of 13/05/2024

Although the former Fulham man is hoping to bag a place in Denmark's squad for the fast-approaching Euro 2024, he has been earmarked as a good option by West Ham and Tottenham as he would count towards their respective homegrown quotas due to being born in Hounslow.

Having been described as 'phenomenal' by Celtic chief Brendan Rodgers, GMS sources understand that there is also confidence that O'Riley would make a strong push to compete for a starting role if he is handed the chance to become one of incoming Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui's first signings or reunites with Postecoglou.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley registered seven shots during Celtic's 3-0 win over Dundee in December, which has remained his highest tally in a single Scottish Premiership outing this season

Bhoys Desperate to Keep O'Riley at Parkhead

Scottish Premiership giants want to retain midfielder's services

GMS sources have been told that Scottish Premiership table-toppers Celtic remain hopeful of being able to stave off Premier League interest and hold onto O'Riley for at least one more season as they do not want to see such an influential figure walk away from Parkhead in the coming weeks.

It has emerged that the Bhoys will not entertain sanctioning his exit for less than £25million due to still being one of the first names on the team sheet in his current surroundings, while they are also in a strong negotiating position ahead of potential bids thanks to his contract situation in Glasgow.

O'Riley's Parkhead deal - which allows him to pocket £14,000-per-week - still has three years to run, meaning the hierarchy and Rodgers will not be under pressure to cash in if a formal offer which fails to meet their financial expectations is tabled during the summer transfer window.

GMS sources recently revealed that O'Riley will be in demand ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as a result of shining in a Celtic shirt, while a move to the Premier League has become a distinct possibility despite the Bhoys' wishes to ensure he stays on their books for a minimum of another 12 months.

