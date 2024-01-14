Highlights West Ham United's interest in Steven Bergwijn is "a bit of an eye-opener" at the London Stadium.

Bergwijn's potential move to the Irons could depend on the club's ability to generate funds through player sales.

David Moyes' side are also tracking Santiago Gimenez and Jack Clarke for potential moves during the 2024 winter transfer window.

West Ham United’s interest in Ajax winger Steven Bergwijn is “a bit of an eye-opener”, as Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge provides GIVEMESPORT with a transfer update from the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side have enjoyed an impressive first half of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign and hope to build on that during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The Irons were productive during the 2023 summer market following the sale of club captain Declan Rice and aim to continue in that vein before the winter window slams shut on 1st February. Bergwijn will be a familiar name to Premier League followers, having spent several years at Tottenham Hotspur before returning to the Netherlands with Ajax in 2022.

West Ham considering move for Bergwijn

West Ham’s fantastic start to the 2023/24 season has seen them throw themselves into contention for European qualification via league position this term. The Irons sit sixth in the Premier League but must wait until 21st January to return to top-flight action following a small break from the competition.

Much of West Ham’s success has owed to their impressive ability to use the club record income of £105m wisely following the sale of Rice to Arsenal. Moyes would welcome Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus to the London Stadium, as the Hammers spent almost £120m over the 2023 summer transfer window.

Bolstering the depth in West Ham’s squad has enabled the club to compete on all fronts, having topped their Europa League group to secure their place in the last-16. However, the east London outfit are looking to strengthen their ranks further this winter, perhaps sensing an opportunity to build on last season’s Europa Conference League triumph.

According to The Sun, West Ham are weighing up the prospect of signing Ajax winger Bergwijn. Following injuries to Lucas Paqueta, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen, alongside Kudus’ departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, the Irons require some attacking reinforcements. The report claims that Bergwijn is ‘desperate’ for a return to the Premier League, but a move is a long way off with ‘lots of moving pieces.’

Any switch could depend on West Ham’s ability to generate funds through player sales, whilst Ajax are unlikely to sanction a loan for the man they signed for £26m in 2022. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (10th January) that a West Ham move for Bergwijn is ‘one to watch.’

Steven Bergwijn vs Jarrod Bowen - 2023/24 league form comparison Steven Bergwijn Jarrod Bowen Appearances 13 19 Minutes 1121 1707 Goals 7 11 Assists 2 2 Yellow cards 4 1 Shots per game 3.1 2.5 Pass success rate 86.7% 75.5% Aerial duels won per game 0.3 1.2 Man of the Match awards 1 1 Overall rating 7.39 7.23 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 12-01-24

Michael Bridge - Bergwijn ‘one of several players’ West Ham are looking at

Bridge has admitted he was “surprised” when he heard of West Ham’s interest in Bergwijn after the player gave the impression he didn’t like the Premier League. The Sky Sports reporter suggests that there is nothing more than interest from the Irons in the winger. Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

“I must say, I was a bit surprised when I saw this because when Bergwijn left, unless he was misquoted, he gave the impression that he didn't like the Premier League. But he might have liked London. That would be a very interesting one. “I know it's been talked about, and there's interest there. But how far that goes, I don't know. Bergwijn signed for Ajax for over £20m, and I'm sure much would depend on how much West Ham are willing to pay this winter. That one is a bit of an eye-opener, I have to be honest because he didn't set the world alight at Spurs. He had a few injury problems. I think it's just interest at the moment, and he’s one of several players they’re looking at.”

West Ham are yet to make their first signing of the 2024 winter transfer window and could look to sanction more departures before welcoming any incomings. Moyes will be keen to keep the balance of his confident squad but will also feel additions could boost the east London outfit into a potential race for Champions League football.

According to The Times, West Ham are tracking Feyenoord forward Santiago Gimenez ahead of a potential bid for the Eredivisie star. The Mexican international is valued at £30m by his employers and could be keen on a move to the Premier League to take his game to the next level.

Meanwhile, Football.London has reported that West Ham and Crystal Palace are considering a swoop for Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. The Black Cats could reportedly consider a bid worth north of £20m for the 23-year-old, with former club Tottenham entitled to 25% of any fee after inserting a sell-on clause in their deal to sell the talent.