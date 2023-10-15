Highlights West Ham United striker Danny Ings has been challenged to seek a transfer when the winter window opens for business.

The 31-year-old only headed to east London after a £15million move from Aston Villa was rubber-stamped earlier this year.

Ings' switch to the Hammers has not paid off and he has been limited to just 200 minutes of action this season.

West Ham United star Danny Ings is 'going to need to move on' after boss David Moyes has made a key decision at the London Stadium, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Hammers have made a promising start to the campaign, which has included making history by becoming the first English side to go undefeated in 17 consecutive European clashes, Ings has been on the periphery.

West Ham were willing to sell Ings during the final week of the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider, having struggled to dislodge Michail Antonio as Moyes' preferred option in the final third of the pitch.

The report suggests the east Londoners were open to offloading the striker for less than the £15million fee they paid to lure him away from Aston Villa a matter of months earlier, but a move failed to materialise due to a lack of interest from Premier League rivals.

Although Everton boss Sean Dyche was keen on sealing a reunion with Ings, having handed him 113 appearances during their time together at Burnley, a switch to Goodison Park did not come to fruition.

The 31-year-old is among West Ham's highest earners, thanks to pocketing a contract worth £125,000-per-week when he headed to the capital, but he has struggled to make his mark and there is a growing possibility that he will be made available to suitors when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

West Ham United's highest earners Lucas Paqueta £150,000-per-week Danny Ings £125,000-per-week Kurt Zouma £125,000-per-week Alphonse Areola £120,000-per-week James Ward-Prowse £115,000-per-week All figures according to Spotrac

Ings has been limited to just 200 minutes of action since the season got underway, underlining that he has failed to overcome Antonio as the focal point of West Ham's attack, while he is still searching for his first Premier League start.

The former Southampton man has found the back of the net just three times in 30 appearances for the Hammers, with the draw against Belgian side Gent in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League being the last time he got his name on the scoresheet.

Brown believes Ings needs to embark on a fresh challenge when the transfer window reopens for business as it has become clear that he is facing an uphill battle to work his way into the forefront of Moyes' plans.

The respected journalist feels the Scottish tactician's decision not to adopt an alternative style of play which would involve using two strikers has counted against the three-cap England international, while he was not even among West Ham's top targets when he joined.

When asked about how Ings' move to the Hammers has panned out, Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It hasn't really worked. I think David Moyes told the board to go and get him a striker in that window because they needed someone as cover. They couldn't get their first couple of options, and they thought that Danny Ings might do a job for them, but I never really thought that he is well-suited to the way West Ham play. "Danny Ings is great feeding off another centre-forward, where he can flit in and around in areas, play off someone and do the running for a big man. "He is not really someone that you want to be playing in a solo role upfront, which is what West Ham do, so he has never really been given a chance to shine in a role that suits him. "I think he is going to need to move on to get regular minutes somewhere because it doesn't look like he is going to get that at West Ham."

Will Ings leave West Ham in January?

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have set their sights on signing a new striker during the winter window, while Mohammed Kudus is being viewed as an alternative attacking option to Antonio.

The capital club forked out £38million in order to sign Kudus from Eredivisie giants Ajax during the summer, and his addition to the squad has resulted in Ings falling even further down the pecking order.

It would make business sense for West Ham to cash in on Ings midway through the campaign, despite the fact he has scored 118 goals over the course of his senior club career, as he is due to enter the final 18 months of his contract at the turn of the year.

The Hammers, who are looking to build on ending their 43-year wait for a major trophy when they clinched the Europa Conference League crown in June, will not want to hold off sanctioning his exit as his value will decrease if he heads into the final season of his agreement.