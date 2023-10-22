Highlights West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell could head through the exit door when the transfer window reopens.

The three-cap England international came close to leaving the east Londoners when he attracted interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest in the summer.

Cresswell has been restricted to just 45 minutes of action since the campaign got underway two months ago.

West Ham United star Aaron Cresswell could bring the curtain down on his London Stadium career when the January transfer window opens for business, and journalist Paul Brown has informed GIVEMESPORT of the Hammers' stance on his future.

The left-back has been on the east Londoners' books since joining in a £2million deal from Ipswich Town nine years ago, but he suffered a significant blow when boss David Moyes overlooked him for a starting berth in the Europa Conference League final last season.

Emerson Palmieri has been West Ham's first-choice option in the position following his £15million switch from Chelsea, limiting Cresswell's opportunities ahead of a potential exit.

Cresswell expected to seal January departure

Cresswell could head through the exit door when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, according to ExWHUEmployee via Claret & Hugh, with there being continued uncertainty over his future after coming close to leaving in the summer.

The report suggests the 33-year-old, who is set to enter the final six months of his £50,000-per-week contract in January, is close to making a full recovery from a minor hamstring injury but will struggle to break into the forefront of Moyes' plans thanks to Emerson's promising form.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Cresswell has reached the final stages of his West Ham career, having been 'part of the furniture' for close to a decade, and he is unlikely to be any more than a bit-part player while he is still on the capital club's books.

Aaron Cresswell's season-by-season record at West Ham United Season Appearances Goals Assists 2014/15 42 2 4 2015/16 47 2 4 2016/17 29 0 2 2017/18 39 1 7 2018/19 22 0 2 2019/20 33 3 0 2020/21 39 0 8 2021/22 42 2 7 2022/23 38 0 3 2023/24 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

It comes after the Hammers were willing to offload the three-cap England international for £4million amid interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers during the summer, only for the Molineux-based outfit to fall short of their Premier League counterparts' demands by heading to the negotiating table with a £2.5million bid which was rejected.

Wolves' decision not to meet Cresswell's price tag also left him with his future up in the air, having been keen to follow in former teammate Craig Dawson's footsteps by moving to the West Midlands.

Although Nottingham Forest were also among the former Tranmere Rovers man's suitors ahead of the deadline, a transfer to the City Ground did not come to fruition during the final days of the window.

Cresswell has been limited to just 45 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, with that sole appearance coming in the Europa League win over Backa Topola last month, and he has only made the matchday squad for four Premier League fixtures.

Brown believes there is a distinct possibility of Cresswell embarking on a fresh challenge midway through the season, with him no longer being seen as the first-choice candidate for the left-back berth.

Although the respected journalist feels the Liverpudlian may still be handed some game time in the coming weeks, potentially in the Europa League and Carabao Cup, a desire to secure more regular action could mean a parting of ways would benefit all parties.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's possible that Aaron Cresswell leaves. At one time, he was a key part of this team and a guaranteed starter pretty much every week. That's not so much the case anymore. "I think he probably still has a role to play this season, so it'll be interesting to see how many minutes he gets. I don't think he's particularly pushing to get out, but he is not getting any younger and will want to be playing for a team that can give him regular minutes. "If he is not getting that by January, it may be best for all parties if he does make a move."

Hammers suffer blow in pursuit of £31.5m star

West Ham's hopes of potentially replacing Cresswell with Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen are in jeopardy as the west Londoners have activated a 12-month extension in his contract, according to the Evening Standard, leading to growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

The report suggests La Liga heavyweights Barcelona had also set their sights on acquiring the Dutchman - whose £15,000-per-week deal was initially due to expire at the end of the campaign - on a free transfer and could have negotiated a pre-contract agreement in January, but suitors will now have to part with a substantial fee.

West Ham and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been monitoring Maatsen's situation ahead of potentially looking to pounce at the turn of the year, but the activation of a contract extension means they are back at square one and will need to decide whether they are willing to spend big to secure his services.

Chelsea were open to selling the 21-year-old during the final hours of the summer transfer window, with them agreeing an initial loan deal with Burnley which included an obligation to make the temporary switch permanent for £31.5million, but he was keen to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge instead.

Vincent Kompany's side were eager to seal Maatsen's return after he played a key role in ensuring Premier League action would return to Turf Moor this term by chalking up 10 goal contributions in 39 Championship outings in a Clarets shirt.