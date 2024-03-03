Highlights West Ham could be tempted into bringing Aaron Ramsdale to the club.

West Ham United could be in the market for a new goalkeeper during the summer transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that they might be tempted to attempt to prise Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale away from the Emirates Stadium.

Securing the signature of a new goalkeeper might not appear to be a priority for the Hammers as we head towards the upcoming transfer window, but they might regret passing on the opportunity to sign Ramsdale. The former Sheffield United man is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League on his day, but he's fallen behind David Raya in the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola are both competing for the number one spot at the London Stadium this season, but the former is now 38 years old, so the Hammers will be forced to find a replacement at some point.

Ramsdale urged to join West Ham

Arteta and his recruitment team opted to bring in Raya from Brentford on loan during the summer transfer window. It was unclear who the Spanish manager was going to select as his number one, with Ramsdale enjoying a strong campaign before Raya arrived in north London. Arteta confirmed shortly after securing the signature of Raya that his plan was to rotate his two options between the sticks, but it's been quite clear who is his number one pick.

Aaron Ramsdale's season-by-season Premier League record Season Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 37 5 62 0 0 2020/21 38 5 63 1 0 2021/22 34 12 39 1 0 2022/23 38 14 43 1 0 2023/24 5 2 4 0 0 Correct as of 01/03/2024

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has recently claimed that West Ham could offer Ramsdale exactly what he's looking for and they would be the perfect project for the England international. Ahead of the January transfer window, journalist Paul Brown told GIVEMESPORT that he's unsure whether Ramsdale is considering a departure or whether he wants to remain with Arteta's side and fight for his place.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Ramsdale is now ready to leave Arsenal in the summer as he continues to struggle for game time at the Emirates. Multiple Premier League and European clubs are said to be willing to enter the race, so West Ham might need to move fast if they want to bring in the former Bournemouth goalkeeper. Due to the Hammers not desperately needing a new shot-stopper, they might not push as hard as other sides in the race.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale started every single Premier League game last season for Arsenal, but he's played just five times this term.

Ben Jacobs - West Ham could be an option for Ramsdale

Jacobs has suggested that West Ham could be an option for Ramsdale, with the English goalkeeper being a younger option than Fabianski and Areola. The journalist adds that something could develop with the Hammers, as Ramsdale wants to stay in the Premier League, but Moyes is happy with his current options. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"I think that West Ham could be an option for Ramsdale. Even though Areola has had a very good season, he's in his early 30s, Ramsdale is a bit younger, West Ham might be tempted, and there will definitely be some European interest as well, if Ramsdale does choose to move abroad, but his preference is to stay in the Premier League. That's why I think that something might develop with West Ham, we'll have to wait and see, of course. 30/31/32 is not necessarily as old compared to a player for a goalkeeper. And that's why West Ham are kind of happy enough with Areola and Fabianski."

West Ham could prioritise a striker

Throughout the campaign, Michail Antonio has endured injury troubles, keeping him on the treatment table for a large portion of the campaign. Jarrod Bowen has been utilised in an unfamiliar centre-forward role at times, with Danny Ings struggling for form at the London Stadium. As a result, reinforcing their attacking options could be a priority for the Hammers.

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, West Ham have placed Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke high on their list of targets ahead of the summer transfer window. The former Chelsea forward is still only 26 years old and is in impressive form for the Cherries, so he could be the answer to their striker problems.

