Highlights West Ham United are holding discussions with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad over an 18-month loan deal for Jota.

The Hammers are pushing to reach an agreement as boss David Moyes is desperate to draft in a new winger ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that tax implications are complicating matters as West Ham attempt to tie up a deal for Jota.

West Ham United are being forced to contend with 'complicated' tax implications as they attempt to wrap up a late deal for Jota, but journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that the Al-Ittihad star's wages may not be as lucrative as first feared at the London Stadium.

Although Kalvin Phillips became the Hammers' first acquisition of 2024 when a loan deal which involves paying the entirety of his salary and a fee was agreed with Manchester City last week, boss David Moyes is still in the market for reinforcements ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Having spent close to £120million on fresh faces during the summer, West Ham have pinpointed Jota as a target as they aim to remain in contention for a place in the Premier League's top six and compete for a second European trophy in as many seasons.

Hammers in talks over long-term loan for Jota

West Ham are locked in discussions over an 18-month loan deal for Jota, according to the Evening Standard, as he is next on their list after failing to tempt Danish side Nordsjaelland into sanctioning Ibrahim Osman's mid-season exit.

The report suggests that Moyes is an admirer of the winger, who headed to the Middle East after Al-Ittihad agreed a £25million deal with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic during the summer, and the Hammers are hopeful of being able to strike a deal despite tax arrangements making negotiations more difficult with the winter deadline looming.

It emerged that Jota penned a £200,000-per-week contract when he rubber-stamped his arrival in the Saudi Pro League, and matching those terms would result in him immediately becoming the highest earner on West Ham's books.

West Ham United's highest earners Lucas Paqueta £150,000-per-week Kalvin Phillips £150,000-per-week Kurt Zouma £125,000-per-week Danny Ings £125,000-per-week Jarrod Bowen £120,000-per-week Alphonse Areola £120,000-per-week Figures according to Spotrac - Correct as of 30/1/2024

The east Londoners are pushing to reach an agreement for the former Portugal under-21 international as Moyes is desperate to add a new wide option to his frontline ahead of competing in the knockout stages of the Europa League, but they are still struggling to find a compromise with Al-Ittihad.

Respected talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that West Ham are among up to five Premier League clubs to have held talks with Jota over a potential move to reignite his career after struggling for game time in Saudi Arabia.

But it appears that the Hammers are in pole position to land the 24-year-old if he embarks on a fresh challenge in the coming days as it is understood that he has already agreed personal terms with the London Stadium-based outfit and is waiting to be given the green light to travel to England.

Ben Jacobs - West Ham are encountering difficulties in Jota negotiations

Jacobs understands that negotiating a deal for Jota will not be easy for West Ham as, despite Moyes earmarking him as an ideal addition to his squad, tax implications will make the deal expensive even though he will only become a loanee.

But, having spoken to sources in Saudi Arabia, the reputable journalist is aware that the ex-Benfica man is on an Al-Ittihad contract worth £80,000-per-week instead of more than double that figure, which makes covering his entire pay package less of a concern for the Hammers.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"Jota, from Al-Ittihad, is under consideration. But it's complicated because it would only be a loan. There may be the opportunity to buy as well, but the framework of the deal is a loan. There are tax implications, which make the deal very costly. "Jota has already rejected a loan move to Al-Ettifaq, and Saudi sources insist that 100 per cent wage coverage is necessary. But they stress that Jota's wages are not as high as has been reported by some. "It is widely reported that he has a wage of close to £200,000-a-week. But Saudi sources, including those that have enquired over Jota, are adamant that it is basically half that number. It's a lot closer to £80,000-a-week. There's a big difference. "At the lower end, that is obviously well within West Ham's ability to get a deal done from the perspective of the player's side. "But if the wages are that higher number, even though that is denied on the Saudi side, Jota would become West Ham's highest paid player, potentially £40,000-a-week or more above Lucas Paqueta."

Benrahma coveted by Lyon in late deal

Said Benrahma could be on the brink of sealing his West Ham exit as Lyon have submitted a bid worth £15million plus add-ons, according to The Athletic, and the Ligue 1 side are confident that he is keen on heading to the Groupama Stadium.

The report suggests that the French outfit's owner John Textor has been an admirer of the winger, who has been restricted to just 615 minutes of Premier League action this season, since his time at Brentford and they are still waiting to discover whether their offer has been accepted before arranging a medical.

Lyon are eager to wrap up the deal as soon as possible due to facing competition from the likes of Everton as the transfer deadline draws closer, while they have looked to take advantage of an opportunity to pounce after Benrahma has fallen down the pecking order despite playing a pivotal role in West Ham winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Related West Ham 'conversations still ongoing' to sign Ibrahim Osman West Ham United were pushing to sign Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman, but the deal isn't as close as it was a few days ago.

Fulham have also been circling for the Algeria international's signature after being alerted to his availability, but a move to Craven Cottage has failed to come to fruition and his Hammers career reached a new low when he was sent off against Bristol City earlier this month.

Reliable journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Benrahma is keen to embark on a fresh challenge away from West Ham as a result of his opportunities being limited since Mohammed Kudus' summer arrival in the capital.