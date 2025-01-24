West Ham United are seriously considering completing the signing of Andre Silva even though there are concerns within the London Stadium over the RB Leipzig star's ability to make an instant impact after a lack of outings and injury problems this season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Hammers head coach Graham Potter is close to sealing his first acquisition since replacing Julen Lopetegui in the hot-seat as a deal worth up to £13million has been agreed for OH Leuven midfielder Ezechiel Banzuzi, but the east Londoners are looking to make further alterations to their squad as the February 3 deadline edges closer.

Although there are doubts over technical director Tim Steidten's long-term future as Kyle Macaulay is poised to be installed as a recruitment analyst, the German is continuing to play a key role in negotiations alongside chairman David Sullivan and vice-chair Karren Brady during the winter transfer window.

Hammers Seriously Considering Deal for Silva

East Londoners discovered frontman's availability early in window

West Ham are beginning to look more seriously at the possibility of landing Silva, according to GMS sources, after the decision has been made by influential figures to move onto a back-up plan due to struggling to acquire their first-choice centre forward targets in the wake of Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio being forced onto the sidelines.

It has emerged that, thanks to getting involved in constructive negotiations, the Hammers have entered advanced talks with Leipzig to recruit the Portugal international on an initial loan which will include a buy option even though he was not at the top of their shopping list at the turn of the year.

GMS sources have been informed that Silva has always been a fall-back option after West Ham discovered his availability early in the window, and their decision to keep him in mind in case they reached a dead end when attempting to bag an alternative marksman has paid off as they know they can pounce.

The striker has entered the final 18 months of a contract which allows him to pocket close to £115,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered, leading to Leipzig being open to doing business after he has struggled to secure regular game time thanks to facing competition from the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda.

West Ham are upping the ante despite being fearful that the move could backfire thanks to Silva having limited minutes on the pitch and spending time on the treatment table with a calf injury this season, GMS sources have learned, resulting in there being doubts over his ability to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Silva has been limited to just 130 minutes of Bundesliga action this season

Brady Playing a Key Role in Recruitment Drive

Vice-chair attempting to strike deals ahead of transfer deadline

GMS sources have been told that vice-chair Brady is playing a particularly active role in attempting to aid Potter in his push to strengthen the squad he inherited from Lopetegui, and deals are being worked on in the background despite edging towards making Silva their latest acquisition.

The 29-year-old joined Leipzig in a £30million switch from Bundesliga counterparts Eintracht Frankfurt in July 2021, having also gained interest from Manchester United, and he is increasingly likely to head through the Red Bull Arena exit door ahead of the winter transfer window slamming shut.

Brady is leading the battle to recruit Banzuzi as West Ham's maiden addition since the turn of the year, GMS sources understand, and she will also have a say in wrapping up negotiations for Silva after key figures have been particularly wary in their search for further firepower thanks to the Fullkrug swoop failing to pay off.

The east Londoners' decision to proceed in discussions over the former Porto man came after GMS sources recently revealed they had received an encouraging response when questioning whether a mid-season agreement could be reached, but there is still work to be done as they prepare for a trip to Aston Villa this weekend.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 24/01/2025