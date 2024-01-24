Highlights West Ham United are close to completing a loan deal to sign Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself under Pep Guardiola and hopes to regain his place as one of the Premier League's leading midfielders with the Irons.

David Moyes' side are also in talks to sign Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman for around £15m before the transfer window's deadline on 1st February.

West Ham United hope to have completed a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips on loan “by the weekend”, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth reveals that confirmation of the transfer “now looks close” at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ side have recently suffered from a spate of injuries and international departures and could turn to the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window to bolster their squad.

The Irons have enjoyed a positive 2023/24 campaign so far and currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League, as well as ensuring their place in the last-16 of the Europa League after topping their group. Phillips has struggled to establish himself in Manchester City’s starting lineup under Pep Guardiola and will hope to use a move to West Ham to regain his place as one of the top-flight’s leading midfielders.

Phillips set for West Ham move after difficult 18 months at Man City

Phillips will have hoped that the chance to sign for Manchester City would have allowed him to take his game to the next level following his arrival at the Etihad Stadium from Leeds United in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £45m. However, things haven’t gone swimmingly for the 28-year-old since he departed from Elland Road.

Phillips has found playing time hard to come by under Guardiola and spent most of the 2022/23 season either on the treatment table or the substitutes bench. Despite this, the Leeds-born star was part of a City squad that won a historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League, the first English club to achieve this feat since Manchester United in 1999.

The 2023/24 season could have offered Phillips hope of breaking into Guardiola’s side following the departure of captain Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona at the expiration of his contract. However, City signed Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023, and Kevin De Bruyne’s return from injury has pushed Phillips further down the pecking order.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, West Ham have reached an agreement with Man City to sign Phillips on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Irons will pay the England international’s full salary and will have the option to buy him outright if they agree to pay the Sky Blues’ valuation in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (22nd January) that West Ham were ‘really trying’ to secure Phillips’ signature.

Kalvin Phillips - stats compared to midfielders in Europe's big five leagues & UCL/UEL Statistic Per 90 Percentile Shots total 1.88 90 Passes attempted 87.10 98 Pass completion rate 92.4% 99 Clearances 1.70 79 Aerial duels won 1.70 83 All stats according to FBref, correct as of 24-01-24

Dharmesh Sheth - Phillips expected in London ‘in the next 24 hours’

Sheth has been informed that Phillips is expected to be in London within the next 24 hours to complete his medical at West Ham. The Sky Sports reporter believes that an announcement of the deal is close ahead of the midfielder’s arrival at the London Stadium. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday morning:

“An announcement now looks close. A deal between the two clubs has been agreed. It's a loan until the end of the season, and we think it comes with an option to buy for West Ham. The information that I've got this morning is that he's back in the UK with the rest of the Manchester City squad. They were out in Abu Dhabi on warm weather training, but he’s expected in London in the next 24 hours ahead of a medical. All being well, that deal is hoped to be completed by the weekend.”

West Ham are yet to announce any significant incomings ahead of the final days of the 2024 winter transfer window before Phillips’ move from Manchester City is confirmed. However, the Irons are set to bolster their ranks further before the 1st February’s market deadline as they push for a fourth consecutive European qualification.

According to Sheth, West Ham are in talks to sign Nordsjaelland winger Ibrahim Osman for a fee believed to be around £15m. The 19-year-old is a product of the Right to Dream academy, the same place where current Irons attacker Mohammed Kudus graduated from. Osman has registered nine goal contributions in 29 appearances for Nordsjaelland during the 2023/24 season, but would likely have to bide his time for a Premier League opportunity in Moyes’ side.

Following their FA Cup Third Round defeat at the hands of Championship outfit Bristol City, the Hammers have been handed a two-week break ahead of their return to Premier League action. Moyes’ side host in-form AFC Bournemouth on 1st February, hoping to bag three points that close the gap on the top-four positions.