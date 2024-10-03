West Ham United are preparing to battle it out with Aston Villa and Newcastle United for the signing of Omar Marmoush after the Eintracht Frankfurt star's early season form has resulted in him being pinpointed by head coach Julen Lopetegui as a potential recruit at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers raided the Bundesliga when the summer transfer window was open for business, with Niclas Fullkrug completing a £27.5million switch from Borussia Dortmund, but they are facing competition from Villans chief Unai Emery and Magpies boss Eddie Howe as they go in search of further attacking reinforcements.

Newcastle landed William Osula in a £15million move from Sheffield United, while Aston Villa managed to hold onto Jhon Duran ahead of August's deadline, and West Ham are refusing to rule out the possibility of competing with their Premier League rivals for Marmoush's signature in 2025.

Marmoush Form Leads to Trio Plotting Swoop

Hammers, Villans and Magpies circling for 25-year-old attacker

Marmoush has caught the eye of West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle thanks to his prolific performances during the early stages of the campaign, according to GMS sources, resulting in there being a possibility of him heading to the English top flight for the first time in his career next year.

The attacker has found the back of the net six times and registered a further five assists over the course of seven appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this term, while his productive form was emphasised when he recorded four goal contributions during a Bundesliga victory over Holstein Kiel last weekend.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham have been joined by Premier League counterparts Aston Villa and Newcastle in eyeing a potential move for Marmoush within the next 12 months, with further firepower in the final third of the pitch wanted in east London as well as the Midlands and on Tyneside.

Omar Marmoush's senior club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Eintracht Frankfurt 48 23 11 8 0 Wolfsburg 48 6 1 4 0 Stuttgart 21 3 5 3 0 St Pauli 21 7 3 2 0 Wadi Degla 18 3 1 0 0 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

But the Hammers, Villans and Magpies will have to spend big if they want to tempt Eintracht Frankfurt into cashing in as it would take a bid in the region of £40million to force the 25-year-old's current employers into entertaining the possibility of sanctioning his departure from Deutsche Bank Park.

Serhou Guirassy, Victor Boniface, Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda were the Bundesliga marksmen to find themselves on the radar of Premier League outfits last season, but GMS sources have learned that Marmoush has worked his way into West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle's sights after fresh plans have been drawn up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Omar Marmoush is the top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season, thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet six times, and he has also registered a division-leading 25 shots

Marmoush Seen as Latest Bundesliga Target

Admirers facing extensive competition to win race for Egyptian

GMS sources have been told that Marmoush is the latest talent in the German top flight to have caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs, meaning that West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle may not find it easy to win the race for his signature if they choose to up the ante in their respective pursuits in the coming months.

Although Eintracht Frankfurt will be desperate to block the Egypt international's route to the London Stadium, Villa Park and St James' Park, his admirers are aware that he is on course to enter the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket less than £26,000-per-week, next summer.

Related Exclusive: David Sullivan Stance on Julen Lopetegui at West Ham Emerges West Ham United chairman David Sullivan is not entertaining the possibility of sacking Julen Lopetegui

That will give West Ham, Aston Villa and Newcastle hope of coming out on top in the race for Marmoush's services, but the latter are not solely focused on the former Wolfsburg frontman as GMS sources recently revealed that the Magpies are among the frontrunners to acquire Jonathan David as he edges closer to the end of his Lille agreement.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and the Bundesliga