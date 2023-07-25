West Ham will be in the market for multiple midfielders this summer, with Conor Gallagher a name linked, and Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on their pursuit, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After losing Declan Rice to Arsenal, David Moyes and his recruitment team will be desperate for midfield reinforcements.

West Ham transfer news – Conor Gallagher

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea midfielder Gallagher is now set to leave Stamford Bridge during the summer transfer window.

The England international is now ready to depart after being deemed surplus to requirements, with the report listing West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur as two of the clubs considering a move for Gallagher.

The Hammers want to sign two midfielders after losing Rice earlier in the window, with Joao Palhinha, Denis Zakaria, and James Ward-Prowse also on their shortlist.

It’s no surprise that Gallagher is happy to leave the club, considering he’s clearly not fancied by Mauricio Pochettino, despite the Argentine having a lack of options in midfield.

N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Mateo Kovacic have all departed at Stamford Bridge, and Gallagher could be next on the list.

Now, journalist Taylor has addressed rumours linking the Hammers with a move for Gallagher this summer.

What has Taylor said about Conor Gallagher and West Ham?

Taylor has suggested that West Ham have held talks regarding signing Gallagher.

The journalist adds that although Gallagher is happy at Chelsea, he has to consider whether he’s going to receive an adequate amount of game time at the club, whilst also denying reports that Pochettino wants rid of the former Crystal Palace loanee.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “"I know there has also been talks for Conor Gallagher. However, from what I understand, Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep him.

“Gallagher is happy at Chelsea. The only way that deal could happen is if there was a bid of significant value.

“Obviously, Chelsea are chasing Moises Caicedo at the moment, he's the player they want to bring in. And again, if he arrives, is Gallagher's game time going to be limited? So, there's a lot of different factors at play here."

What’s next for West Ham?

Chelsea reportedly value Gallagher at around £40m, which could be a large portion of West Ham’s transfer budget, even with the sale of Rice.

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has confirmed that West Ham are a fan of another midfielder option.

The reporter confirms that Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich is a player that the Hammers are a fan of, but it’s more of a dream signing than a realistic one at this point.

BILD journalist Christian Falk has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that West Ham have a good chance of securing the signature of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Bayern were interested in the Mexican international, but he’s far down their list of priorities at the moment.

Replacing Rice and adding more quality in midfield certainly appears to be the number one target for West Ham’s recruitment team this summer.