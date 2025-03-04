West Ham United are refusing to rule out the possibility of attempting to beat Newcastle United to the summer signing of Emanuel Emegha after the Strasbourg star has been pinpointed as a target as head coach Graham Potter goes in search of fresh firepower at the London Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Hammers parted with a substantial loan fee in order to land Evan Ferguson on loan from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the final days of the winter transfer window, they are keeping their options open as the agreement did not include an option or obligation to buy.

Potter is prioritising a move for Jonathan David, who is on course to leave Lille as a free agent at the end of the season, but Potter is threatening to also raid the Ligue 1 side's domestic counterparts Strasbourg as he continues working closely with head of recruitment Kyle Macaulay.

Hammers Consider Making Move for Emegha

East Londoners have been scouting frontman for lengthy period

West Ham could attempt to win the race for the signing of Emegha after sending scouts to watch him in action for a number of months, according to GMS sources, but there is an awareness behind the scenes that Newcastle are also keeping tabs on his situation and contemplating offering an alternative route to the Premier League.

The striker will still have three years remaining on a contract worth close to £12,000-per-week when the transfer window reopens, which potentially complicates matters for his suitors, but that has not stopped the Hammers looking into whether he would be the perfect fit as Potter aims to make his mark following his appointment as Julen Lopetegui's successor.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham could make a move for Emegha after he has been in red-hot form since recovering from an early-season knee problem, while there is a possibility of him being landed alongside David as plans are in place to recruit two forwards in preparation for next term.

Although the east Londoners also enquired about the possibility of being able to acquire the 22-year-old during the winter transfer window, having been left short of options thanks to Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio being forced onto the treatment table with long-term injuries, it became clear that Strasbourg were not prepared to do business.

Newcastle have a level of interest in Emegha as he has been earmarked as a frontman who would be well-suited to their style when exploring the Ligue 1 market for fresh faces, GMS sources have learned, but West Ham are mulling over whether to steal a march on the Carabao Cup finalists due to being impressed with his movement and finishing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emanuel Emegha won four ground duels and grabbed the winner as Strasbourg sealed a narrow victory over Auxerre last weekend

Potter's Pursuit of Emegha May be Hampered

Chelsea would have advantage to recruit 22-year-old Dutchman

GMS sources have been told that West Ham's hopes of sealing Emegha's arrival could be hampered by Chelsea as the west Londoners will have a clear advantage if they choose to head to the negotiating table thanks to their owners, BlueCo, also being in charge of Strasbourg.

The Dutchman has been described as 'phenomenal' by scout Jacek Kulig after enjoying a rich vein of form in his current surroundings, but recruitment chiefs at Stamford Bridge need to weigh up whether he has the potential to leap to the top of the pecking order if he is added to boss Enzo Maresca's squad.

Although Chelsea would not want to miss out on Emegha in the event of it being decided that he is capable of making a breakthrough, GMS sources understand that West Ham have been given hope of turning his head as he is open to embarking on a fresh challenge in the Premier League should offers land in the coming months.

GMS sources recently revealed that Potter is pushing the Hammers' decision-makers to beat Barcelona to the signing of David, while keeping tabs on Strasbourg's first-choice marksman has highlighted that he is particularly keen to lure attacking talent away from the French top flight in the coming months.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 04/03/2025

