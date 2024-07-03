Highlights West Ham United have refused to rule out the possibility of making a second attempt to sign Nice central defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Hammers were unable to persuade the Ligue 1 outfit to cash in when an initial £25million offer was made for the France international.

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman and Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori are also on West Ham United's radar.

West Ham United are weighing up whether to make an improved bid for Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo as head coach Julen Lopetegui has set his sights on bolstering his defensive options at the London Stadium ahead of the fast-approaching Premier League campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme became the Hammers' first signing since replacing David Moyes in the dugout when the winger completed a £25million switch from Palmeiras last month, while a third-choice goalkeeper has also been drafted in as technical director Tim Steidten continues leading the recruitment drive.

Wes Foderingham has joined West Ham following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, having penned a two-year deal, but plans have been put in place to prioritise making adjustments to the backline during the remainder of the summer transfer window as preparations are made for a clash with Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season.

Hammers Mulling Over Second Proposal for Todibo

East Londoners hoped to agree bargain deal

West Ham are seriously considering testing Nice's resolve with a second bid for Todibo, according to GMS sources, despite behind the scenes figures still determining that Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman would be a better option to draft in ahead of the August 30 deadline.

The Hammers were left frustrated when an opening offer worth £25million was pushed back by Nice, where the France international made 33 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, and it is understood that a fresh proposal in the region of £40million will be needed to seal the deal.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham were keen to discover whether it would be possible to land Todibo for a bargain price after it became clear that a move to Manchester United is not on the cards due to UEFA rules, and they are contemplating returning to the negotiating table.

Jean-Clair Todibo's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Max Kilman Jean-Clair Todibo Max Kilman Pass completion percentage 89.6 85.7 Progressive passes 5.08 3.08 Tackles 1.97 1.24 Shot-creating actions 1.42 1.03 Interceptions 1.29 1.03 Statistics correct as of 03/07/2024

The east Londoners have been keen to open discussions over multiple transfer options at the same time due to being determined to ensure they are not left short of centre-back options following long-serving Angelo Ogbonna's departure, and they are continuing to seek value in the market.

GMS sources have learned that West Ham do not want to meet Nice's demands for Todibo as they feel Kilman would be a better option in that price bracket, due to Wolves being willing to sanction the move for £45million, while Lopetegui is keen to make him the Hammers' captain for next season if he joins.

But the capital club are mulling over whether to head back to Nice with an improved offer for the 24-year-old Todibo, who has been described as 'very talented' by former teammate Aaron Ramsey and would feature in the Premier League for the first time in his career if a switch to the London Stadium can be rubber-stamped in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jean-Clair Todibo made seven tackles during Nice's 1-0 win over Marseille in October, which proved to be his highest figure in a single Ligue 1 outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Lopetegui Keeping Tabs on Calafiori

Italy international pinpointed as potential recruit

West Ham are refusing to focus solely on Todibo and Kilman as GMS sources have been told that Riccardo Calafiori, who was at Euro 2024 with Italy before their elimination, is also being monitored despite being aware that they are facing fierce competition for his signature if they make their move.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in Bologna booking their place in the forthcoming season's Champions League as he made 30 Serie A appearances during the 2023/24 campaign and chalked up seven goal contributions along the way, and the Hammers fear that they would find themselves involved in a tug-of-war.

Lopetegui and Steidten are aware that they will be battling it out with various other admirers for an agreement if they up the ante in their pursuit, particularly from abroad, while domestic rivals are also threatening to lodge a bid after he caught the eye with his performances on the international stage in Germany.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GMS that Arsenal have made an enquiry in a bid to discover whether Calafiori would be interested in heading to the Emirates Stadium for a fresh challenge, but the north Londoners have stopped short of opening discussions with Bologna at this stage.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored