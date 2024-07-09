Highlights West Ham United are mulling over whether to head to the negotiating table after Jonathan David's exploits at the Copa America come to an end.

The Canada international has played a crucial role in his country reaching the semi-finals of the competition and gained attention from the Premier League.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Jhon Duran, Youssef En-Nesyri and Simon Banza are also being monitored by West Ham as they aim to draft in a new striker.

West Ham United are refusing to rest on their laurels after sealing the arrival of Max Kilman and could up the ante in their attempts to lure Lille star Jonathan David to the London Stadium by opening discussions over a switch later this week, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having recruited Wolverhampton Wanderers' captain in a £40million deal, new head coach Julen Lopetegui's plans are beginning to take shape after he set his sights on making alterations to the squad he inherited from predecessor David Moyes during the summer transfer window.

Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme has joined West Ham in a £25million switch from Palmeiras, while Wes Foderingham has arrived following the expiry of his Sheffield United contract, and sporting director Tim Steidten has been tasked with drafting in further reinforcements ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Hammers Consider Entering Talks to Sign David

Capital club could make move after Copa America

West Ham remain hot on David's trail after putting plans in place to acquire a new centre forward, according to GMS sources, and the east Londoners are mulling over whether to engage in discussions over a potential deal when the Canada international's involvement at the Copa America comes to an end.

The Lille talisman has played a crucial role in Jesse Marsch's side remaining in the hunt for silverware after grabbing the winning goal in a group stage encounter with Peru and making four appearances over the course of the tournament, but there is uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade when the new season gets underway.

GMS sources have been informed that West Ham will consider pouncing if Canada's hopes of Copa America glory are extinguished by Argentina in the semi-finals later this week as David has been pinpointed as a target as they seek stiff competition for current first-choice frontman Michail Antonio.

Jonathan David's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 domestic campaign compared to Michail Antonio Jonathan David Michail Antonio Shots 2.60 1.60 Shots on target 1.47 0.74 Key passes 1.10 0.43 Goals 0.65 0.32 Assists 0.14 0.11 Statistics correct as of 09/07/2024

The 24-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his Lille contract, which allows him to pocket close to £27,500-per-week, resulting in his current employers being in a weak negotiating position and interested parties sniffing a potential opportunity to negotiate a cut-price deal.

GMS sources recently revealed that David is being tracked by five Premier League sides during the early stages of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea joining West Ham in plotting a move as he is expected to be available for in the region of £30million.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has got his name on the scoresheet 84 times over the course of 183 appearances for Lille, while he has also chalked up a further 18 assists along the way

Iheanacho May Secure Contract at London Stadium

En-Nesyri and Banza also on shortlist of potential arrivals

GMS sources have been told that West Ham are seriously considering whether to offer Kelechi Iheanacho a contract, despite not being pinpointed as a leading target by Lopetegui, as he would be included in the homegrown quota and there is no need to enter negotiations with another club.

The Nigeria international is searching for a fresh challenge after his time at Leicester City came to an end when his £80,000-per-week contract expired at the end of last month, and his availability has caught the Hammers' eye as they have turned their attentions towards bringing in a striker after tying Kilman down to a seven-year deal.

West Ham are determined not to make a mistake at this stage of their recruitment drive as they are aware that bringing in a prolific marksman will have a huge say on how their first season under Lopetegui pans out, resulting in them keeping their options open and opting against jumping into negotiations.

Related West Ham 'Remain Interested' in Signing Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham United are refusing to rule out the possibility of bolstering their defensive options

Aston Villa's Jhon Duran is also firmly on the 2023 Europa Conference League winners' radar, while GMS sources recently revealed that Sevilla frontman Youssef En-Nesyri and Braga striker Simon Banza are interested in joining the capital club, giving the Hammers optimism of being able to strike a deal if they head to the negotiating table after continuing to keep tabs on their respective situations.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt