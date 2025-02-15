West Ham United head coach Graham Potter will be looking to make his mark in the summer transfer window, but the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Guido Rodriguez and Edson Alvarez are among the big-names currently on the capital club's books who could be allowed to depart the London Stadium.

The Hammers only made one senior signing ahead of last week's winter deadline, with striker Evan Ferguson completing a temporary switch from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion after an agreement was reached to pay a significant loan fee and the entirety of his salary during his stay, but further changes to the squad are expected in the coming months.

Carlos Soler and Jean-Clair Todibo will return to Paris Saint-Germain and Nice respectively if West Ham do not make their moves permanent - although there is a £35million option to buy the latter - while Danny Ings, Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal and Michail Antonio's contracts are due to expire at the end of June.

Admirers Could Trigger Kudus Release Clause

Al-Nassr among clubs to have shown interest in Ghana international

Kudus is among the high-profile members of the squad who could be handed the opportunity to embark on a fresh challenge as suitors will be able to take advantage of a £85million release clause written into his £90,000-per-week contract when the transfer window reopens, which would leave West Ham helpless.

The Ghana international - who has been described as a 'top talent' by teammate Cresswell - has been forced to contend with disciplinary issues this season after being handed a five-match ban following his red card in a 4-1 defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in October, but that has not led to admirers dropping their interest.

West Ham rejected a lucrative verbal offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr a matter of weeks ago, depriving him of the opportunity to link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, but there remains a possibility that they will return to the negotiating table in the summer as they have been keeping tabs on his situation for a prolonged period.

The 24-year-old winger has also been catching the eye of the Hammers' domestic counterparts, with Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring his performances in recent months, leading to there being an increasing possibility that his release clause could be activated ahead of Potter's first full season at the helm.

Rodriguez Gaining Interest from La Liga Sides

World Cup winner's arrival led to friction behind the scenes

West Ham are prepared to sanction Rodriguez's departure for up to £10million in the summer, according to Spanish sources, having been alerted to La Liga trio Real Sociedad, Girona and Villarreal pinpointing him as a potential acquisition as they go in search of strengthening their respective midfields.

The Hammers handed the World Cup-winning Argentina international a three-year contract worth £75,000-per-week when they picked him up as a free agent in August, having left Real Betis, but he has struggled to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet since heading to the Premier League for the first time in his career.

Rodriguez's arrival at West Ham caused friction behind the scenes, with Potter's predecessor Julen Lopetegui lobbying for the signing to be made even though then-technical director Tim Steidten wanted to veto the deal, and he has proven to be among the biggest flops during the Spanish tactician's short-lived reign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guido Rodriguez has been averaging 2.4 ball recoveries and 1.6 tackles per Premier League appearance this season

Hammers Blocked Alvarez's Winter Exit Route

Defensive midfielder was subject of rejected loan offer from Monaco

Monaco attempted to hand Alvarez a route into the Champions League midway through the season, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Ligue 1 giants had a loan offer rejected by West Ham during the winter window, and there are lingering doubts over his long-term future with the east Londoners.

Although the 27-year-old Mexico international has been on the Hammers' books since sealing a £35.4million move from Ajax in August 2023, the decision to bring James Ward-Prowse's loan spell with Nottingham Forest to a premature end has resulted in him having further competition for a regular starting berth as Potter continues attempting to make his mark.

Alvarez has been ill-disciplined at times this term, having been sent off in heavy defeats to Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, and the opportunity to cash in may be difficult for West Ham to ignore if an interested party is prepared to meet their demands as preparations are made for the 2025/26 campaign.

But the defensive midfielder will still have three years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week by the time the transfer window reopens, meaning the capital club will be able to hold firm and not be forced into doing business unless the price is right in the coming months.

GMS sources previously revealed that West Ham had no plans to offload Alvarez in January, which proved to be the case as they turned down Monaco's advances, but there is a possibility that their stance will change if he falls behind the likes of Tomas Soucek and Ward-Prowse in the pecking order.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 15/02/2025.