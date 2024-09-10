West Ham United have refused to rule out the possibility of dipping into the free agency market to secure a quickfire replacement for Niclas Fullkrug after initially mulling over whether to hand Memphis Depay a route to the London Stadium before Corinthians pounced, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Hammers' squad underwent a major revamp during the summer transfer window, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, but head coach Julen Lopetegui and technical director Tim Steidten have continued assessing their options.

Fullkrug has sustained an Achilles injury while on international duty with Germany, which will come as a significant blow for West Ham as they prepare for a short trip to Fulham on Saturday, and his spell on the treatment table may push the capital club into taking action by bringing in another fresh face.

Severity of Fullkrug Issue Set to Dictate Plans

East Londoners considered making move for Depay

West Ham have considered an array of free agent options after looking to secure additional firepower following the closure of the summer transfer window, according to GMS sources, and the extent of Fullkrug's injury is poised to dictate whether recruiting a striker is deemed a priority by Lopetegui.

The Hammers forked out £27million in order to land the 31-year-old from Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund last month, but they are now fearful of being unable to call upon his services for a prolonged period thanks to an injury resulting in him returning for treatment and being forced to miss Germany's Nations League clash against the Netherlands.

GMS sources have been informed that Depay is among the free agents that West Ham looked at recruiting as they aim to improve their squad depth in the attacking positions, but they will have to look elsewhere if they want to make an alteration as he has joined Brazilian giants Corinthians in the last 24 hours.

Niclas Fullkrug's statistical averages per 90 minutes during his domestic career compared to Memphis Depay Niclas Fullkrug Memphis Depay Shot-creating actions 2.84 5.27 Shots 2.83 3.44 Key passes 1.34 2.72 Shots on target 1.15 1.63 Goals 0.48 0.54 Assists 0.17 0.27 Statistics correct as of 10/09/2024

The centre forward was on the market after walking away from Atletico Madrid at the end of last season, which saw him find the back of the net nine times in 31 outings, but he is not on his way back to the Premier League after a previous spell with Manchester United thanks to heading to South America.

Depay was on West Ham's radar as a potential signing due to his pedigree in the game, GMS sources have learned, but they decided not to up the ante in their pursuit by putting a contract proposal on the table and that allowed Corinthians to offer a fresh challenge away from Europe for the first time in his career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Memphis Depay made 33 Premier League appearances during his time at Manchester United, scoring two goals along the way

Ings Hoping to Profit from Fullkrug's Setback

Striker desperate for increased game time under Lopetegui

GMS sources have been told that Danny Ings is hopeful of Fullkrug's injury presenting him with an opportunity to secure more regular game time at West Ham, and he will be desperate to make the most of his increased involvement if Lopetegui is prepared to give him further chances in the coming weeks.

But the 32-year-old is not on course to start the Hammers' clash with Fulham this weekend, when they will be looking to record their second away victory of the campaign, as Michail Antonio is likely to be given the nod or captain Jarrod Bowen could be tasked with moving into a central position.

Ings is determined to force his way into Lopetegui's plans after failing to find the right move ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, GMS sources recently revealed, and the Spanish tactician has refused to rule out the possibility of handing the striker a new lease of life at West Ham.

Related West Ham's Obligation to Buy Clause Details for Todibo Revealed West Ham United signed Jean-Clair Todibo on loan in the summer with an obligation to buy.

GMS sources understand that the former Southampton and Aston Villa marksman remaining at the London Stadium on a lucrative contract was a key reason for the Hammers opting against going through with an eye-catching Depay swoop before he completed a switch to Corinthians.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt