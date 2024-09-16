West Ham United star Danny Ings has no intentions of leaving the London Stadium during the January transfer window and wants to save head coach Julen Lopetegui a considerable chunk of his budget by ensuring he does not need to dive into the market for a new striker, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 32-year-old climbed off the bench to grab the 72nd Premier League goal of his career as he netted a stoppage time equaliser against Fulham last weekend, ensuring that the Hammers would not walk away from the capital derby empty-handed after Raul Jimenez had given the hosts a first half lead.

Although Ings saw West Ham enter a new era during the summer as Europa Conference League-winning boss David Moyes departed and the squad underwent a makeover, with Max Kilman being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £40million switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers, he is happy in his current surroundings.

Ings Sets Sights on Remaining with Hammers

Striker has no interest in embarking on fresh challenge in January

Ings is intending to remain at West Ham for the remainder of the season, according to GMS sources, and his desire to stay could save the east Londoners millions of pounds in the transfer market as technical director Tim Steidten will not need to splash the cash on a new frontman if he enjoys more goalscoring performances.

The three-cap England international has uncertainty hanging over his long-term future thanks to his £125,000-per-week contract being due to expire next summer, but he is not looking to move onto pastures new midway through the campaign and wants to continue battling for regular game time.

GMS sources have been informed that Ings has always been adamant that he can deliver in big moments, and he is confident that he will win over Lopetegui in his search for more action despite facing competition from the likes of Michail Antonio and summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug.

Danny Ings' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Michail Antonio Danny Ings Michail Antonio Shots 2.58 2.54 Shot-creating actions 2.54 2.72 Key passes 1.02 1.01 Shots on target 1.02 0.92 Goals 0.46 0.33 Assists 0.13 0.16 Statistics correct as of 16/09/2024

The centre forward, who joined the capital club in a £15million switch from domestic rivals Aston Villa in January 2023, is not fazed by the challenge of battling for opportunities and is hopeful that his crucial goal against Fulham will result in him being in line for more chances to impress in the coming weeks.

Lopetegui has refused to rule out the possibility of handing Ings a new lease of life at West Ham after failing to find the right move before the summer window slammed shut, GMS sources recently revealed, and he is ready for an enhanced role while Fullkrug is on the sidelines through injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Ings has scored five goals over the course of 54 appearances for West Ham United, while he has chalked up a further two assists along the way

Ings Staying Set to End Pursuit of Marksman

East Londoners would need to get 32-year-old off wage bill

GMS sources have been told that West Ham have weighed up the idea of signing another centre forward, but Ings' determination to fight for his future at the London Stadium will have an impact as they are not in a position to make an addition to the squad if they cannot get his hefty pay package off the wage bill.

The former Southampton marksman is the Hammers' second-highest earner, with Lucas Paqueta and captain Jarrod Bowen being the only teammates on more lucrative contracts, and his departure would be necessary if Lopetegui is eager to bolster his options by securing further firepower.

Ings will have opportunities to prove why he can still play an important role in West Ham's season in the coming weeks, GMS sources understand, and he will be keen to use the Carabao Cup third round tie against Liverpool later this month to highlight why another attacking presence is not needed at this stage.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt