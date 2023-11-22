Highlights Danny Ings could be in line to profit from injuries suffered by West Ham United teammates during the international break.

The striker may head into the starting line-up when the Hammers aim to make it back-to-back Premier League wins during a trip to Burnley.

Ings was put on the market during the final stages of the summer transfer window after failing to dislodge Michail Antonio as boss David Moyes' first-choice attacking option.

West Ham United star Danny Ings could be handed a 'late, last opportunity' to save his London Stadium career, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a mid-season move could still be on the cards.

David Moyes' Hammers went into the international break after ending a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford thanks to a late Tomas Soucek goal being enough to overcome Nottingham Forest.

But injuries suffered while the domestic campaign has been put on pause have left the east Londoners, who spent close to £120million during the summer window, with a selection headache ahead of a trip to bottom-club Burnley this weekend.

Ings handed fresh hope of reviving West Ham spell

Ings may be set to secure a recall to the starting XI when West Ham head to Burnley on Saturday as, according to The Athletic, first-choice striker Michail Antonio is due to be on the sidelines for up to three weeks after sustaining a knee problem while in action for Jamaica earlier this month.

The report suggests last season's Europa Conference League winners are relieved after scans showed the 33-year-old, who started each of the Hammers' first 11 Premier League encounters of the campaign before being forced to contend with a place on the bench against Nottingham Forest, has not ruptured his medial ligament.

But West Ham boss Moyes has been left with another issue in the attacking third of the pitch as Jarrod Bowen is set to undergo tests after a knee injury forced him to pull out of the England squad ahead of the draw with North Macedonia on Monday.

That could open the door for Ings against former employers Burnley, where he scored 43 goals in 130 appearances earlier in his career, but it is safe to say that his time in a Hammers shirt has not gone to plan since his £15million switch from Aston Villa in January.

Danny Ings' senior club career in numbers Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Burnley 130 43 14 11 0 Southampton 100 46 10 5 0 Aston Villa 52 14 8 7 0 West Ham United 34 3 2 2 0 Bournemouth 30 8 3 4 0 Liverpool 25 4 1 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The frontman's last Premier League goal came all the way back in February, when he bagged a brace in a 4-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, while he has failed to find the back of the net in any competition since getting his name on the scoresheet during a Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg clash with Belgian side Gent.

Ings' profligacy has resulted in game time being hard to come by, with him restricted to just 293 minutes of action since the campaign got underway as Antonio and Bowen have remained ahead of him in the pecking order.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old has not done enough to stake a claim for a regular starting berth and may need to move onto pastures new when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year as he does not suit West Ham's style of play.

The capital club were willing to sell Ings before the summer's September 1 deadline, but a switch failed to materialise due to a lack of interest from Premier League rivals.

Although Jones believes Ings is in line to secure more opportunities due to a chaotic international break for West Ham, he is adamant that a large section of the fanbase would still rather someone else come into the starting line-up while Antonio and Bowen are on the treatment table.

The reputable journalist feels the £125,000-per-week marksman was on course to leave the London Stadium at the turn of the year, but an upturn in form may result in Moyes making a U-turn.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I don't think that there are that many West Ham fans right now who have got much faith in Danny Ings being the answer to this solution based on what they've seen so far. "I think that Danny Ings was heading for a January transfer. Maybe this is a late, last opportunity for him to prove that he can make this work out at West Ham. "Certainly, he is going to get more opportunities now than he would have had before. But it'll be interesting to see if that's definitely the route that West Ham want to go down and how much they even trust Danny Ings."

Solanke remains on Moyes' radar

West Ham could bolster their forward line by landing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke during the January transfer window, according to the Mirror, as Moyes is preparing to revive his interest after missing out on his signature during the summer.

The report suggests a bid worth up to £40million was rejected for the 26-year-old, who has found the back of the net seven times this term, in the summer and the east Londoners saw a formal approach knocked back late in July.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position as Solanke's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2027, leaving West Ham with an uphill task as they look to reach an agreement midway through the campaign.

The one-cap England international has been on the Cherries' books since sealing a £19million switch from Liverpool in January 2019, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet.