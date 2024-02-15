Highlights Kalvin Phillips has revealed that West Ham United boss David Moyes made him feel wanted ahead of his loan switch from Manchester City during the winter window.

The Hammers agreed to cover the England international's wages and forked out a fee to fight off stiff competition for his services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes that Phillips features in Moyes' long-term plans and is set to be the subject of negotiations over a permanent deal in the summer.

West Ham United star Kalvin Phillips is in line to turn his loan move from Manchester City into a permanent agreement despite making a 'crisis start' to his London Stadium career, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why boss David Moyes' future will be key in negotiations.

The pressure has ramped up on the Scottish tactician after the Hammers were condemned to their joint-heaviest loss of all-time thanks to Premier League title-chasers Arsenal sealing a 6-0 victory in east London last weekend, extending the hosts' winless run.

West Ham's humiliation came despite showing plenty of ambition during the summer - with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus arriving in response to Declan Rice's £105million departure - but Phillips proved to be the only acquisition ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1.

Hammers loan move reignited Phillips' desire

Phillips has insisted that his temporary switch to West Ham has allowed him to rediscover the fire in his belly, according to the Telegraph, and Moyes made him feel wanted as he went in search of a fresh challenge to boost his chances of bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The report suggests that the defensive midfielder's confidence was shattered after Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola described him as overweight and regularly overlooked him following a £45million switch from boyhood club Leeds United in July 2022.

Having been on the periphery for the majority of the campaign at the Etihad Stadium, Phillips joined West Ham on loan last month in a deal which does not include a buy option, but his debut in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth did not go to plan and it resulted in him being dropped to the bench for the recent defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal.

Kalvin Phillips' statistics on his West Ham United debut Accurate passes percentage 83 Touches 51 Tackles won percentage 25 Duels lost 5 Errors leading to a goal 1 Statistics according to FotMob - Correct as of 12/2/2024

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 28-year-old will struggle to rediscover his best form during the early stages of his spell in the capital as he has been starved of regular game time and the Hammers have a significantly different style of play to parent club Manchester City.

But it is understood that Moyes is a long-term admirer of Phillips and pounced despite the reigning Premier League champions initially holding out for a £7million loan fee, while Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Fulham were among the domestic rivals mulling over whether to negotiate a deal ahead of West Ham.

Last season's Europa Conference League winners succeeded in fighting off stiff competition for the England international's signature after agreeing to pay the entirety of his wages, which stands at £150,000-per-week, and finding a financial compromise with Manchester City.

Dean Jones - Phillips expected to remain at West Ham beyond end of the season

Jones believes that Moyes will be eager to negotiate a permanent deal for Phillips after being the driving force behind his arrival at the London Stadium, while the former Everton manager is still on course to secure a new contract despite West Ham's heavy home defeat at the hands of Arsenal last weekend.

The reputable journalist feels that the 60-year-old will push to keep the Champions League winner in the capital if he remains in the dugout, meaning his future will be crucial ahead of locking in plans for the summer transfer window, and the loanee will recover after making a worrying start to his stint in claret and blue.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's important to remember that David Moyes drove the transfer of Kalvin Phillips. David Moyes is now seemingly on the verge of signing a new contract at West Ham, and he will probably want Kalvin Phillips to be a longer-term part of the picture at West Ham instead of just being there until the end of the season. "It has been a crisis start for Kalvin Phillips since his loan move, but I'm expecting him to turn things around at West Ham and actually end up staying there longer-term."

Paqueta pinpointed as Man City priority target

West Ham could face a battle to hold onto Lucas Paqueta when the transfer window reopens in the summer as, according to Spanish sources, the Brazil international is open to joining Manchester City after he has been identified as a priority target by the title-chasers.

The report suggests that the Sky Blues have set their sights on tying up a deal worth close to £60million for the playmaker, who has been on the treatment table for more than a month after limping off during the Hammers' FA Cup third round tie with Bristol City, and he would be willing to make the switch if there are successful negotiations with his current employers.

It is understood that Manchester City reached an agreement in principle to sign Paqueta for £80million in August, but the move was called off as a result of it emerging that he was the subject of an FA investigation into alleged gambling breaches after a large number of bets were placed in his homeland to receive a yellow card in West Ham's clash with Aston Villa in March.

Although Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester City could look to test the east Londoners' resolve with a revised offer ahead of the winter deadline as their interest has refused to go away, a move to the Etihad Stadium failed to come to fruition after he was forced onto the sidelines.

Paqueta became the most expensive signing in West Ham's entire history when he sealed a £51million switch from Lyon in August 2022, and his unavailability has coincided with Moyes' charges struggling to pick up positive results in recent weeks.