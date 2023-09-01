West Ham United could have concluded their incoming transfer business for the summer, as Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with a Deadline Day update at the London Stadium.

David Moyes’ Irons squad have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window but could find further additions hard to come in the market’s remaining hours.

West Ham transfer news – Latest

West Ham were always going to require additions this summer, having sold club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for a club-record fee of £105m. The Irons have also received £27.5m and £11m for the departures of Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic, respectively.

West Ham have gone some way to replacing Rice at the London Stadium, signing Ajax and Mexico enforcer Edson Alvarez for a fee of £35.4m. Southampton captain and England international James Ward-Prowse soon followed for £30m, as Moyes’ midfield takes on a new look ahead of their Europa League campaign this term. The Europa Conference League winners have also welcomed centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart and Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus in a £38m deal.

Moyes will be relieved at how the transfer window has transpired, with reports in August suggesting the Scotsman had a strained relationship with new technical director Tim Steidten. However, the pair could have resolved their differences and have compromised on several deals.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Sheth said about West Ham?

Despite initially looking as if they were in for a busy day, Sheth believes there’s “every likelihood” that there won’t be any arrivals at West Ham before the window closes at 11 pm this evening.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “It looked like it was going to be a busy day. As it stands, there's every likelihood that there won't be any arrivals at West Ham on Deadline Day. They have done some good business following the departure of Rice, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Mavropanos and the big one with Kudus from Ajax. I think they're still in credit concerning net spend. Remember, they sold Scamacca and Vlasic in the window, so they haven't spent everything they've brought in.”

What next for West Ham?

Despite the potential for zero additions at the London Stadium, West Ham are still credited with an interest in several players. TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT that the Irons could move for AC Milan striker Divock Origi in the final hours of the transfer window. Meanwhile, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Moyes’ side are still interested in a deal to sign Sevilla and Morocco striker Youssef El-Nesyri after failing to sign Corinthians’ Yuri Alberto.